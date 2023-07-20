3 reasons why India must not play Mohammed Siraj for 2nd Test vs West Indies

With India on the verge of another series victory in the West Indies, they can now look to try out different combinations for the second Test that will be played at Port of Spain. Such has been their prowess that even with a transitioning team, India begin as clear favorites once again as they head to Trinidad.

Much of the focus here will be on the team combination and if the pitch is anything similar to what was in Dominica, the side could look at including three spinners. As such, Mohammed Siraj can be rested for this match as both Shardul Thakur and Jaydev Unadkat offer more resistance with the bat.

Here we take a look at three reasons why India must not play Mohammed Siraj for the second Test vs West Indies:

#3 Workload management

Siraj will be a key bowler this year

This is a big year for Indian cricket and Mohammed Siraj will be a key component of the side going forward. With no clarity over the immediate future of Jasprit Bumrah, Siraj will be the key man of this bowling attack. As such, he can be rested for this game to allow him some downtime since he has been a regular player for the side.

If Rohit does persist with three seamers, they can try Mukesh Kumar who is similar to Siraj, and test his mettle. West Indies batting did not look too promising and hence, it might be a prudent move to try out new faces against less stern opponents.

#2 Batting depth

Shardul Thakur offers great value with the bat

Although the Indian openers got the job done in the first match, their batting will be further strengthened with the inclusion of Axar Patel if the pitch is dry in Trinidad. Siraj, for all his talent with the ball, does not evoke similar emotions with the bat.

Shardul Thakur and Jaydev Unadkat are better with the willow and they also offer variety with the ball. Apart from giving rest to Siraj, it will allow Rohit Sharma to give Unadkat an extended spell and test his mettle with the ball.

The left-armer did not have much role to play in the first Test as Siraj was the preferred bowler to increase the pace.

#1 Opportunity to new faces

Navdeep Saini can add pace to the bowling attack

While Ashwin and Jadeja wreaked havoc in the first Test, India's real challenge lies in discovering the next generation of pacers. The quest for talented fast bowlers might prompt them to entrust a younger seamer with the third pacer's role and this could see them give a cap to Mukesh Kumar.

This decision could have implications throughout the new World Test Championship cycle, and the temptation to find a solution might be the sole reason to make a change to their successful combination.

There is also Navdeep Saini in the mix and the management could include him for this match for some extra pace. Rain is predicted on all days and it could influence the selection of the respective teams. Hence, opting to rest Mohammed Siraj and hedging bets on relatively new faces appears to be justified for the visitors.