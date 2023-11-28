3 reasons why India must play Washington Sundar in the 3rd T20I vs Australia

Team India will take on Australia in the third T20I on Tuesday. Having already claimed a 2-0 lead in the five-match series, the hosts could test out their bench strength.

Stand-in skipper Suryakumar Yadav has named the same playing XI for the first two matches of the series, and while the selection has paid off, there is still room for improvement. India had to chase down a record score to win the first T20I and had brief moments of vulnerability in the second match as well.

The likes of Washington Sundar, Avesh Khan, and Shivam Dube are also eager to make a mark and remain in contention for the 2024 T20 World Cup squad.

As far as the spin all-rounder Sundar is concerned, despite around 40 T20I appearances under his belt since making his debut in 2017, he has never been a first-choice candidate. Injuries have not helped his case either, but he desperately needs a solid run of performances at the risk of being obsolete.

On that note, let us take a look at three reasons why India must play Sundar in the third T20I vs Australia.

#1 Sixth bowling option desperately needed

Team India's second-string squad have been performing well. However, a pressing issue that needs addressing is the prospect of a sixth bowler.

In the Asian Games campaign, as well as the ongoing T20I series, Team India have been playing with five bowlers - three seamers and two spinners. While they do have the likes of Tilak Varma and Yashasvi Jaiswal as part-time options, it would not be optimal to bring them into the attack in a high-scoring series.

Much like in the Ireland series, Team India could bring in a sixth bowling option like Washington Sundar. The off-spinner can also be part of a five-man bowling unit, but that will mean one among the in-form pair of Axar Patel and Ravi Bishnoi will have to be dropped.

As far as the question of batting depth is concerned, it can arguably be compromised because of the fine form the top-order batters are in.

#2 Ideal candidate if India are serious about integrating spin in the powerplay on a consistent basis

Team India have used spin in the powerplay in both the T20Is against Australia so far, and it has been a common sight in the recent past, especially when Axar Patel is part of the playing XI.

In the most recent win over Australia in Thiruvananthapuram, spinners bowled four overs in the powerplay. If this is an approach India want to persist with, then Washington Sundar is potentially the perfect candidate. He is used to bowling with the new ball across domestic cricket, the Indian Premier League (IPL) as well as the national team in the past.

He has bowled over 100 overs in the powerplay in the shortest format and has an economy rate of only 7.15. Furthermore, 29 out of his 95 wickets in T20s have come in the opening six overs.

#3 This bowling attack could use a defensive option

The current bowling attack has conceded close to 400 runs in the series so far, and while it is lesser than the Australian counterparts, it could be bettered. The bowlers have had it tough in the series with flat pitches and the dew, which is why they could use a defensive bowler in their setup.

The current bowling unit has shown that despite conceding runs, they are capable of claiming wickets. Mukesh Kumar poses as a defensive option in the current setup, with his ability to stop runs in the death overs as well as his traditional line and length areas in the middle overs.

Similarly, in the spin department, with Ravi Bishnoi chipping away with wickets., Team India could use a neutralizing prospect in Washington Sundar from the other end. The off-spinner hardly strays away from his stump-to-stump line and can create pressure, something which the other attacking bowlers can profit from.

Will Washington Sundar find a place in the playing XI for the third T20I against Australia? Let us know what you think.