3 reasons why India must play Washington Sundar in final of Asia Cup 2023 vs Sri Lanka

Off-spinning all-rounder Washington Sundar has earned a recall to the Indian ODI squad as a replacement for the injured Axar Patel for the Asia Cup 2023 final against Sri Lanka on Sunday, September 17.

Axar Patel suffered a quadricep injury during his defiant knock of 42 off 34 deliveries in the chase against Bangladesh on Friday. His replacement, Sundar, was out with an injury since midway through the IPL before returning for the T20I series against Ireland.

Team India have been in exceptional form through the Asia Cup, brushing aside Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka before losing an inconsequential game against Bangladesh in their previous outing.

Expand Tweet

They will look to win their eighth Asia Cup title in 16 editions, including their seventh in the ODI format. Sri Lanka have been no mug, having won six titles in the continental tournament.

While it remains to be seen if Team India draft Washington Sundar straightaway into the playing XI, let us look at three reasons they should consider playing the off-spinner.

# 1 Playing three spinners is a must in Colombo

The troika of Indian spinners should feature in the Playing XI.

As Asia Cup 2023 has worn on, the Colombo wicket has increasingly become a spinner's paradise.

While Team India fielded Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, and Kuldeep Yadav in the clash against Sri Lanka, the hosts bowled over 38 overs of spin against the Indians with much success. Part-timer off-spinner Charith Asalanka picked up 4/18 in nine overs.

Even Iftikhar Ahmed bagged three wickets for Pakistan against the Lankans, which makes it a no-brainer to play Sundar as the third spinner for the grand finale.

In India's previous outing against Bangladesh, the lack of a third spinner was costly, as they had to resort to four overs of part-time spin from Tilak Varma. On the other hand, Bangladesh suffocated the Indian batters as four spinners combined to bowl 34 overs, resulting in them pulling off a six-run win.

The pitch at the Premadasa Stadium is only likely to get slower with more spin as it hosts its sixth straight match of the Asia Cup, making it an obvious choice to play Sundar.

# 2 Batting at No.8 position is becoming increasingly vital through the Asia Cup

Sundar has made several valuable batters for Team India with the bat.

Although Washington Sundar's primary role for Team India is with the ball in hand, his batting skills are right up there with any lower-order batter. When pitches become harder for batters, depth in batting plays a vital role in ODIs, especially if the No. 7 and 8 contribute some runs.

In India's 41-run win against Sri Lanka, it could be argued that Axar Patel's 26 at No. 8 was the difference between the sides as it propelled India to 213. He was India's second-best batter in their loss to Bangladesh, with a superb 42 at the same position.

The Tigers also benefitted greatly from runs by their lower order in the India clash to reach a match-winning 265 after being six down for less than 161.

With Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Kuldeep Yadav almost certain to play the final, the toss-up for the No.8 will come down to Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar.

Thakur has played a few crucial knocks in the red-ball format for India but hasn't been able to replicate the same in ODI cricket. He averages a dismal 9.83 in 11 ODI games this year at a strike rate of 95.

Meanwhile, Sundar has been exceptional when he has had a chance to bat in ODIs, averaging almost 30 in 16 games.

Considering the wicket in Colombo is likely to be bowler-friendly again, Sundar's runs lower down the order could be handy, particularly with him adding another left-handed batting option similar to Axar.

# 3 Sundar's excellent ODI record in the subcontinent while bringing in an off-spin option

Sundar has been excellent with the ball in ODIs.

Despite his recent injuries, Washington Sundar boasts admirable numbers in ODIs, especially in Asian conditions. He has picked up 16 wickets in as many matches overall at an average of 27.18 and an economy rate of just over five runs per over.

However, Sundar's numbers are further impressive in ODIs played in the Asian subcontinent, with all his 16 scalps coming on these pitches in 13 games at an average of less than 24.

The 23-year-old also brings tremendous variety to the Indian spin attack, being the lone specialist off-spinner in the side and with the rare ability to bowl in the powerplay.

Considering Sri Lanka's top five has two lefties in the dangerous Kusal Perera and the in-form Charith Asalanka, Sundar's bowling could be vital in preventing the duo's damage.