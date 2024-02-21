3 reasons why India must prepare a turner for 4th Test vs England

The fourth Test of the India vs England series will start this Friday (February 23) at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. India gained a 2-1 lead in the five-match series after a record 434-run victory at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot last week.

Yashasvi Jaiswal was the architect of India's win. The young Indian opener blasted his second consecutive double ton to set up a massive victory for the home side. Both India and England have reached Ranchi for the fourth Test of the series.

The BCCI has made a few changes to the Indian squad for the fourth Test. Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who won the Man of the Match award in the second Test, has been rested. Mukesh Kumar is back in the squad. Meanwhile, wicketkeeper KL Rahul has been ruled out of the Ranchi Test due to an injury.

Unlike the last few years, India prepared decent wickets that helped both batters and bowlers in the first three Tests of the series against England. While England managed to win the first match, the Indian team bounced back in the next two encounters.

In this article, we will look at the three reasons why India should consider preparing a rank turner for the fourth Test despite winning the last two matches.

#1 Jasprit Bumrah is unavailable

The biggest reason why India should consider preparing a pitch that helps the spinners is Jasprit Bumrah's unavailability. The pace bowler was the backbone of India's bowling attack in the first three Tests of this series.

Expand Tweet

His absence will weaken the pace attack enormously. While Mohammed Siraj did a decent job with the ball in Rajkot, Mukesh Kumar has not had a great series so far. Hence, it would be better if India prepare a turner and attack England with their spinners.

#2 To surprise England

England came into the series expecting rank turners. The visitors even played with just one fast bowler in the first two Tests of the series. However, India produced different wickets, and the series scoreline currently stands at 2-1 in the home team's favor.

Considering that Ben Stokes and co. would expect another pitch that equally helps batters and bowlers in Ranchi, it is a perfect time for India to dish out a rank turner and bamboozle the visitors in the fourth Test match.

#3 India have the best spin attack in the world

India probably have the best spin attack out of all teams on paper. The quartet of Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav can give sleepless nights to opposition batters. On the other hand, English spinners Rehan Ahmed, Shoaib Bashir and Tom Hartley aren't that experienced.

In the previous Test, Jadeja exposed the visiting team's weakness against spin by taking a five-wicket haul in just 12.4 overs in the second innings. Even Ashwin and Yadav scalped a total of three wickets in 14 overs. Looking at the way Ben Stokes and his men surrendered against spin in Rajkot, a rank turner in Ranchi will allow India to further torment their opponents.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App