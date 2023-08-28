3 reasons why India need not worry about Hardik Pandya's bowling ahead of Asia Cup 2023

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya is part of the 17-member squad that is due to travel to Sri Lanka for the forthcoming Asia Cup 2023.

Considering the stature of the Baroda-born player in recent years, expectations are likely to exceed those of Indian cricket aficionados, with the Men in Blue looking to win their first major title since the 2018 Asia Cup.

Hardik has played a total of 11 One-Day International matches this year and also led the team as their stand-in captain in three matches. He has accumulated 280 runs at an average of 31.11 while picking up 10 wickets at an economy of 5.91.

India’s ODI vice captain has rolled his arms for a total of 346 deliveries, which is like five overs per match, in the longer version of white-ball cricket in 2023 so far.

Cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra believes that the 29-year-old hasn’t bowled adequately in regards to his potential.

"If you see from India's viewpoint, you expect more bowling from him or you need more from him,” Chopra said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Let’s try to understand why Hardik Pandya’s availability to bowl his full quota of overs won’t be a big challenge for Rohit Sharma and co. in the Asia Cup 2023.

#3) Plenty of options in the pace department

The return of Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna to the Indian fold has augmented the pace department.

Senior man Mohammed Shami and the in-form Mohammed Siraj, who has scalped 19 wickets at 13.21, are capable of sharing the new-ball duties, and India has enough pace options available at its disposal.

Shardul Thakur can chip in for wickets in the middle overs and also complement Bumrah in the death overs. Hardik should be reckoned with to bowl in crunch situations, and especially with Shardul’s presence, the senior all-rounder can relax in the field.

#2) Hardik Pandya’s workload can be flexible

Hardik Pandya’s workload with the bat and ball, along with being involved in the scheme of the leadership department, can be tiresome with the nature of a longer format like ODIs.

Hardik was plagued with injuries in 2021, which didn’t allow him enough space to complete his full quota of overs in the T20 World Cup.

There have been no signs of injuries for the 29-year-old since April 2022. However, one shouldn’t forget the 2018 India-Pakistan group stage tie, where Hardik was stretchered off the field while bowling his fifth over and subsequently suffered a lower back injury.

Since 2021, Hardik has never bowled his full quota of overs in ODIs. The team management can prudently play him as a finisher, and thus, Hardik can be inclined to focus on his power-hitting game.

#1) India can rely more on spin with respect to the conditions of the host country

Regardless of the formidable pace attack India possesses, the spinners will come in handy, with the Sri Lankan wickets having much for them to offer.

Kuldeep Yadav, who is the lone wrist spinner in the Indian squad for the continental event, will be key to containing runs in the middle overs.

If Hardik Pandya doesn’t bowl regularly, then India can definitely consider either Ravindra Jadeja or Axar Patel to bowl with Kuldeep in tandem. Hardik Pandya has bowled only seven overs this year in an innings.

Therefore, India can play three pacers and two spinners, with Hardik being used as the sixth option when one of these doesn’t click.