India will miss the services of their key fast bowler, Mohammed Shami, in the upcoming two-Test series against South Africa. According to reports, Shami is currently recovering from an ankle injury and his inclusion in the squad hinged on receiving fitness clearance.

Shami's absence presents a significant setback for India as they aim to secure their first Test series victory in South Africa. With an impressive record of 229 wickets from just 64 Tests, boasting a commendable average of 27.71, Mohammed Shami stood as the team's leading wicket-taker in their previous tour to South Africa in 2021-22, claiming 14 wickets from three Tests at an average of 21.

However, India have plenty of options to choose from but the selectors are yet to name a replacement.

Here we take a look at 3 reasons why India need not worry about Mohammed Shami being ruled out of Test series vs South Africa:

#3 Prasidh Krishna was excellent against South Africa A

Prasidh Krishna can make a debut

Prasidh Krishna, currently part of India's Test squad for the two-match series in South Africa, stands poised to potentially make his Test debut on Boxing Day now that Mohammed Shami has been sidelined due to a persistent ankle issue.

Prasidh showcased his prowess with a third five-wicket haul in first-class cricket during the match against South Africa A, instigating a lower-order collapse. The hosts, previously at 293 for 4, tumbled to 319 all out early on the third day. Notably, Prasidh's impressive figures of 5 for 43 in 18.1 overs included a hat-trick spread across two overs, dismissing the last three batters.

#2 Shardul Thakur can be the bowling all-rounder

Shardul Thakur can be a proper all-rounder for India

In the four-day match against South Africa A in Potchefstroom, the game ended in a draw, but Shardul Thakur showcased his all-round skills, contributing with a wicket in the first innings and following it up with a rapid half-century.

Now with Mohammed Shami being sidelined, Shardul can be in both the Test matches and with his style of bowling, can be a threat on South African pitches. He has been quite good with the bat as well and can add the balance that India need.

#1 Enough caliber in the Indian attack

Bumrah will be the leader of the pack

The selectors have not yet announced any replacement for Mohammed Shami. The touring party includes fast bowlers such as Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar, and Shardul Thakur, and there is enough pedigree in this bowling attack.

Bumrah was brilliant when he played Test cricket in South Africa and he will now be the leader of the pack. While Mohammed Shami is indeed a big loss, the bench strength is quite solid and there is enough potential and promise in the rest of the bowling group.