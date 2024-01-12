3 reasons why India should open with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in 2nd T20I vs Afghanistan

Team India began their T20I series against Afghanistan with a convincing six-wicket win in Mohali on January 11.

Playing without Virat Kohli, the hosts had little trouble chasing Afghanistan's 158, achieving the target in under 18 overs. The champion batter will return to the side for the second T20I, marking his first game in the format for India in 14 months.

The opening T20I was also Rohit Sharma's first after the same period, but the Indian skipper failed to open his account, thanks to a dreadful run out off his second delivery.

Before the series, the dilemma of the superstar duo's selection in T20Is grabbed the headlines, yet the focus has shifted to whether the pair should open the batting for India since.

The decision could center around the willingness of Kohli to open the batting and how team balance gets affected by the same. Yet, the champion batter opening the batting with the skipper could be just what the doctor ordered for the second T20I and beyond.

On that note, let us look at three reasons India should open with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the second Afghanistan T20I.

#1 Virat Kohli has tended to be at his best opening the batting in the shortest format

Kohli has a remarkable record opening the batting in the shortest format.

Although arduous to find another batter in the same ballpark with Virat Kohli's numbers at No.3 in the shortest format, the 35-year-old has performed even better as an opener.

The champion batter averages an other-worldly 57.10 at a strike rate of 161.30 as an opener in T20Is. Although his overall average of 52.73 is similar, the strike rate is a significant uptick from his overall career T20I strike rate of 137.96.

A key reason behind that is Kohli's ability to pick gaps and strike boundaries at will in the powerplay compared to his occasional struggles against spinners after the fielding restrictions. Evidence of Kohli's domination opening the batting in T20Is is scores of 80* off 52 and 122* off 61 in his previous two innings at the position.

The sample space increases if IPL performances are considered, with Kohli's best phases in the tournament coming as an opener. He averages 43 at a strike rate of over 135 with seven centuries at the top of the order compared to a 33.4-127.3 average strike rate splits with no three-figure scores otherwise.

Kohli's lone T20I century came opening the batting against Afghanistan, making him the ideal partner for Rohit Sharma right at the top.

#2 Opens up a spot for trying out the lesser-experienced middle-order batters

Samson and Dube could both feature in the second T20I.

Considering the Afghanistan series is India's final one before the all-important T20 World Cup in June, it is paramount for the team management to provide as many opportunities to the lesser-experienced middle-order batters in the squad.

On top of that list has to be Sanju Samson, with the talented batter recalled to the T20I side for the first time since the Ireland series in August last year. Yet, even the likes of Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, and Jitesh are all relative newbies gaining experience with each game.

With Shubman Gill much more experienced and Yashasvi Jaiswal possibly out injured for a second straight outing, playing Kohli and Rohit as openers makes greater sense to have as many of the middle-order batters play.

Samson and Dube are the least experienced of even the newcomers, and the only realistic possibility of both playing in the next game will be if the veteran duo opens the batting.

Dube put in a Player of the Match performance with a wicket and 60* in the series opener. Likewise, Samson will be itching for his opportunity to stake a claim for the T20I wicket-keeper spot with a similarly impressive showing.

#3 Gain valuable experience - Duo must open for India to play their best top six in the T20 World Cup

Rinku's place in the playing XI for the World Cup could hinge on Kohli and Rohit opening.

The complexities of Team India's lineup mean Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma opening the batting could be the only way to field their most balanced lineup in the T20 World Cup.

Now that the legendary duo are selected, they will feature in India's playing XI for the World Cup. Other certainties include Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya in the middle order.

Considering Ishan Kishan's paltry record opening the batting in T20Is, he or any of India's other wicket-keepers, Sanju Samson, Jitesh Sharma, KL Rahul, or Rishabh Pant, are all middle-order options.

If Kohli bats at No.3, Surya, Hardik, and the selected wicket-keeper will occupy the subsequent three positions, leaving India unable to fit arguably the in-form Rinku Singh in the playing XI. And should Rinku also feature in the eleven, it has to be at the cost of a specialist bowler, leaving Hardik as one of five bowlers with no sixth bowling option.

Both options will hinder the Men in Blue from playing their most in-form side unless Kohli and Rohit open the batting. However, the duo have performed the role in partnership only once in the series decider against England in 2021. Yet, they added 94 off 54 balls in the lone stint, helping India to a 36-run victory.

Yet, it is paramount that they gain invaluable experience as an opening partnership, keeping the T20 World Cup in mind.

