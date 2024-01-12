3 reasons why India should not open with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the 2nd T20I vs Afghanistan

Rohit Sharma opened the batting with Shubman Gill in the first T20I against Afghanistan at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Thursday. The Indian captain, who was playing his first T20I for the Men in Blue since November 2022, was run out for a second-ball duck following a horrible mix-up with Gill.

After the Indian captain's dismissal, Gill went after the bowling and struck five fours. However, he was dismissed for 23 off 12, stumped off Mujeeb Ur Rahman’s bowling. With Virat Kohli not available for the first T20I due to personal reasons, left-handed batter Tilak Varma got another chance to bat at No. 3 but was dismissed for 26 off 22 balls.

Shivam Dube (60* off 40) grabbed his opportunity with a fine half-century as Team India chased down a target of 159 in 17.3 overs. Keeper-batter Jitesh Sharma also chipped in with 31 off 20 balls, while Rinku Singh was unbeaten on 16 off 9.

With Kohli set to make a comeback for the second T20I against Afghanistan, there is a debate over where he should bat.

In this feature, we analyze three reasons why he should not open the batting with Rohit.

#1 Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal can be a good left-hand-right-hand combination

Had Yashasvi Jaiswal been fit for the first T20I, he would have opened the batting with Rohit. Head coach Rahul Dravid had confirmed the same on the eve of the match. However, since Jaiswal was ruled out of the opening T20I due to a sore right groin, Gill got a chance to open with Rohit.

If fit for the second T20I, Jaiswal should open with Rohit. Not only do they form a left-right combination, but also can be a dynamic duo. In a short T20I career, Jaiswal has produced impressive numbers. He has 430 runs to his name in 15 matches at a strike rate of 159.25 with one hundred and three fifties. The left-handed batter has the strokes in his kitty to take advantage of the powerplay.

When Rohit was dropped from the T20I side after the 2022 T20 World Cup, his batting style in the format seemed dated. His strike rate was well below par. But he reinvented himself brilliantly as an opener in the ODI World Cup, taking on the bowlers from the word go. He will look to bat with the same approach in the T20Is as well.

If both Jaiswal and Rohit get going, they can put opposition bowlers under a lot of pressure. As mentioned earlier, being a left-right combination also gives them an advantage.

#2 Virat Kohli seems a better option at No. 3

Kohli’s best in limited overs has come at No. 3 and it is one position he has looked most comfortable in. It is not to say that the former India captain cannot succeed as an opener. The 35-year-old has the game to do so and has scored runs as a T20I opener in the recent past. But, India are likely to benefit more with Jaiswal and Rohit opening and Kohli at No. 3.

Jaiswal and Rohit can go after the bowling in the powerplay and Kohli can then capitalize on the same. While Kohli has all the strokes in the book to do a great job as an opener, it has been observed that at times he needs a few balls to settle in, which is something India cannot afford in the powerplay.

At No. 3, he can come in with a good platform to build on, assuming the Men in Blue get off to a flying start.

#3 No point in experimenting with the T20 World Cup just months away

The T20I series against Afghanistan will be Team India’s last assignment in the format before the World Cup, which will be played in June in the West Indies and the United States.

Of course, most of the Indian players will be part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) representing various franchises.

When it comes to T20Is, though, India only have two matches to play against Afghanistan. As such, there is no point in experimentation. The Men in Blue should stick to regular openers batting in the top two and Kohli coming in at No. 3.

In case India try and experiment at this stage, it can only lead to more confusion, which is the last thing Rohit and co. need as they look to end their frustrating ICC jinx.

