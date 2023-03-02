3 reasons why India should have promoted Axar Patel in the second innings of the 3rd Test vs Australia

Axar Patel has had an extremely impactful start to his Test career. The left-arm orthodox spinner and left-handed batter has added an extra dimension to the Indian Test side. India have never lost a Test match when he has been a part of the playing XI.

Since his debut in February 2021, Axar has played 11 Tests - scoring 434 runs at an average of 33.38 and taking 48 wickets at an average of 16.14 runs per wicket. The numbers suggest he has been an incredible find for team India in the longest format of the game.

India were dismissed for 163 in the 3rd innings at stumps on Day 2 of the third test against Australia. Here's a look at three reasons why they should have promoted Axar Patel up the order.

#1 Axar Patel is the most in-form batter

Axar Patel has arguably been the best batter in the series across both teams. He has scored 185 runs (second-highest) in 4 innings at an average of 92.50 with two half-centuries to his name. He remained unbeaten in both innings of the ongoing Indore Test, scoring 12*& 15*.

Promoting him up the order would have meant maximizing his current form and improving the team's chances in a match-defining 3rd innings. Using him as a number 8 or 9 often leaves him stranded, even if he is batting well.

#2 Would have countered Nathan Lyon

The Australian star off-spinner bowled a brilliant spell - 8/64 in 23.3 overs. It was a performance for the ages as he brought the visitors within touching distance of a famous Test win on Indian soil.

The only two Indian batters yet to be dismissed by Nathan Lyon in the series are Virat Kohli and Axar Patel. Patel could have helped the Indian batting line-up deal with the threat posed by Lyon.

#3 Would take some pressure off the middle order

In the absence of Rishabh Pant, India's middle-order struggles have become even more prominent. While they won their first two games of the series comfortably, it was primarily due to the contributions of captain Rohit Sharma and the lower middle order - Jadeja, Ashwin, and Patel.

Sending Patel up the order would have delayed the entry points for some batters, who could later capitalize on a tired Australian attack if the 29-year-old managed to bat for a while. It would have also helped to unsettle the plans of the opposition skipper.

