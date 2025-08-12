3 reasons why India should rest Jasprit Bumrah for Asia Cup 2025

Ace Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been dominating the headlines since India's memorable Test tour of England. However, for once, it hasn't been for his game-changing performances with the ball. Instead, the 31-year-old has fans and former players divided in their opinions on his workload management during the five-match series in England. Bumrah played in only three out of the five Tests, and his participation for India's next assignment - the 2025 Asia Cup has become the hottest topic of discussion over the past week. The latest reports suggest that the veteran pacer will likely play the Asia Cup and miss the subsequent Test series opener against the West Indies at home. Team India are likely to announce their squad for the continental tournament, starting September 9, next week. While Bumrah's presence will undoubtedly strengthen the Indian side, it may be worthwhile for management to rest him for the Asia Cup. Here are three reasons why:#1 Team India have proof of concept for success at Dubai without BumrahIndia had no trouble running through the 2025 Champions Trophy without Jasprit Bumrah (Credit: Getty] If India can choose one venue across the globe to trounce opponents without Jasprit Bumrah, Dubai would be it. The Men in Blue began the year by winning all five games at the venue and emerging as the 2025 Champions Trophy winners. With their talismanic pacer out of the tournament due to injury, Team India utilized a unique four-spinner strategy to stifle their opponents. The plan meant they played only the lone specialist seamer with Hardik Pandya as the second option. It would not be far-fetched to assume that the Indian think tank will use a similar formula on the slow and low Dubai wickets likely to be on offer in the Asia Cup. With T20 being the tournament format, India could easily play the reliable Arshdeep Singh as their specialist pacer, and the four spinners creating havoc, similar to the Champions Trophy. Having a recent blueprint of the strategy working wonders should help India rest Bumrah for the Asia Cup in the UAE.#2 Circumstances call for Bumrah's presence in Tests more than the white-ball formatsTeam India have undergone major changes to the Test lineup in recent months, with the retirements of Ravichandran Ashwin, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli. Having missed the 2025 World Test Championship (WTC) final, finishing in the top two and a shot at their maiden WTC title must be on top of India's priority list.With three of their stalwarts walking away from Tests in quick succession, Bumrah's presence becomes more important than ever for Shubman Gill and his men. What happened in England, with India winning their two Tests without Bumrah, can be dismissed as a mere blip rather than a trend.Furthermore, India have been dominant in T20Is with or without Bumrah, thanks to their incredible bench strength. The champion pacer has played a T20I since his Player of the Tournament performance in the 2024 World Cup.Yet, the Men in Blue haven't missed a trick, winning 17 out of their next 20 T20I outings. Thus, the side would be better off with Bumrah skipping the Asia Cup if it helps him play more Tests without needing workload management.#3 Bumrah playing the Asia Cup might be a response to critics over his bodyEven as Jasprit Bumrah's workload management discussions reached a boiling point when the pacer missed the final Test against England, several reports suggest that a knee injury may have played a part in his absence. He endured a rare off-outing in the previous Test at Manchester, with speeds well below his normal rate due to a possible injury.Assuming the same, the 31-year-old must ensure his recovery is complete, given his long injury history.The last thing Team India or Bumrah should do is second-guess their workload management strategy and rush the seamer back in action in the wake of all the criticisms. As arguably the world's best bowler, a healthy Bumrah remains paramount for India's dominance across formats in the next half-decade.