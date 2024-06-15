3 reasons why India should rest Jasprit Bumrah for T20 World Cup 2024 clash vs Canada 

On the back of a stupendous bowling performance from Jasprit Bumrah, India managed to book their place in the Super Eights after wins against Ireland, arch-rivals Pakistan, and co-hosts USA. Bumrah bagged the Player of the Match award against Ireland and Pakistan to pave the way for the Men in Blues' victories.

The pitches at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York didn't quite allow the batters to play their natural game. The bowlers ruled the roost in all the matches with India's 113-run chase against the USA proving to be the biggest chase at this venue.

The Men in Blue will play their final group game at Lauderhill, Florida against Canada on June 15 (Saturday). Having already secured their place in the next round, India can afford to rest a few of their top-flight players to give them a much-needed break ahead of a much sterner test in the Super Eights.

Trending

Bumrah has played non-stop cricket in the last four months and deserves a break ahead of the next round. After being an integral part of the Indian bowling attack during the Test series against England, he continued his dream run in the IPL, finishing with 20 wickets in 13 matches.

With India slated to square off against England in the next 24 hours, let us look at three possible reasons why Jasprit Bumrah should be rested from India’s final group game.

#1 Jasprit Bumrah should be kept fresh for the next phase of the tournament

Expand Tweet

Ever since returning to action in the Asia Cup last year after a long injury layoff, Bumrah has gone from strength to strength. He has dismantled several oppositions in the last six months.

With so much cricket under his belt both in national colors and the Mumbai Indians, it could be an ideal decision from the team management and captain Rohit Sharma if they decide to give Bumrah a break for the Canada game.

Injuries have been a regular feature in his brief career so far and India needs to manage his workload perfectly if they are to make further progress in the tournament. A fully fit Bumrah with some rest under his belt could spell doom for the opposition teams in the Super Eights.

#2 It gives a chance to test out India’s bench strength ahead of the West Indies leg

Expand Tweet

India have persisted with the same playing XI in all three group matches so far and the combination has worked perfectly. The Men in Blue were challenged by Pakistan and the USA but managed to get out of jail and registered victories in both games.

With India having already qualified for the Super Eights, the game against Canada won't have any significant value in the eventual outcome of the points table. The Super eights will be played on the Caribbean shores, with the spinners expected to have a bigger say.

The likes of Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Siraj might fight for one spot in the Super Eights and one among Kuldeep Yadav or Yuzvendra Chahal could make the cut in the next round. Bumrah will always be the preferred option and should make way in the inconsequential game against Canada.

#3 Bumrah has nothing new to prove in the game against Canada

Arguably the greatest modern-day fast bowler in each three formats of the game, Bumrah doesn't have much to prove in the game against Canada. It will be a monumental task for the Canadian batters to counter Bumrah but the game doesn't hold any significance.

What makes Bumrah special is the ability to change his lengths, variations, and mold according to the conditions. He doesn't have much to prove against associate nations and players of his calibre should be kept fresh for the mother moments.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback