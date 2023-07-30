3 reasons why India should rest Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the 3rd ODI vs WI

In what was a huge surprise for experts and fans, India lost the second ODI against hosts West Indies in Barbados. The series is now tied at one apiece and the action shifts to Trinidad now, with the third ODI set to be played there on Tuesday, August 1.

In the second ODI, India, having rested Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma could manage only 181 runs in the first innings. The visitors rested the two senior pros with an eye on the 'bigger picture', which is the ODI World Cup which starts in just a little over two months.

However, the players who were given opportunities in their stead failed to make an impression. It cost India the game as Shai Hope's side finally managed to get the better of India in ODIs after a long time.

While reports suggest that Kohli and Sharma will be back in the side for the third ODI, India must resist that temptation. On that note, here are three reasons why Team India must rest Kohli and Sharma in the third ODI:

#1 One game is not sufficient game-time

India rested Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the second ODI to give an opportunity to the likes of Sanju Samson and Suryakumar Yadav, who are in contention for the 2023 ODI World Cup, to make an impression. While both the batters failed to perform in the game, it would only be wise for India to give them another go.

One or two games are not enough to make an impression straight away. Samson in particular deserves another shot as he has not had too many chances in the past. He has not been given two games on the trot on too many occasions, which is not ideal irrespective of how good he is. India must give the duo another game to ensure they made the right assessment.

#2 Will pose a challenge to rookies

Ahead of the series, most pundits and fans predicted a 3-0 win for the visitors. However, West Indies made a strong comeback in the second ODI to level the series 1-1.

Now, the series is at stake with all to play for in the third game. This is exactly why India should continue to rest Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma as that will pose a massive challenge to the rookies in the side. It will be a huge test of character for the likes of Shubhman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, and Suryakymar Yadav.

A win will boost their confidence enormously, and it will also give the seniors faith in the abilities of their young teammates.

#3 The bigger picture

After the second ODI, head coach Rahul Dravid stressed on the 'bigger picture' for the Indian team. If that is the case, India should not be desperate for a win in Trinidad because if they are, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are likely to be drafted back into the playing 11.

Dravid mentioned that it is important for youngsters to have game time behind them. One game surely can't be enough and thus, India must stick with the team that played in the second ODI.