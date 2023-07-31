3 reasons why India's "experimentation" in West Indies ODIs doesn't make sense

Team India are currently in West Indies for an all-format tour. They won the two-match Test series 1-0 without much trouble. It could easily have been 2-0 but for the rain interruption in the second Test. However, the performance of the visitors has not been as impressive in the subsequent one-day series.

Left-arm spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja did a good job in the first ODI of the series in Barbados, claiming seven wickets between them as West Indies were cleaned up for 114 in 23 overs.

However, the batters were not as convincing. The Men in Blue did cross the target in 22.5 overs, but not before losing half their side.

In the second ODI at the same venue, they were handed an embarrassing six-wicket defeat. This was India’s first loss to West Indies in ODIs after nine consecutive wins. Sent into bat after losing the toss, the Men in Blue crumbled from 90/0 to 181 all-out. The hosts leveled the series by chasing down the target in 36.4 overs.

India have been experimenting in the ODI series. But we look at three reasons why their tactics don’t make sense.

#1 Key players need game time ahead of the World Cup

Rohit Sharma (left) did not feature in the second ODI.

If we look at the current Indian team, skipper Rohit Sharma and senior pro-Virat Kohli remain the key players in the batting department, with Shikhar Dhawan no longer in the scheme of things as of now. As such, it is imperative that they get as many games as possible instead of resting.

After the West Indies series, they will feature in the Asia Cup, which will be followed by the three-match ODI series against Australia at home. The Men in Blue will take on the Aussies again in their opening World Cup 2023 encounter just 10 days after the conclusion of the series against Australia.

The last thing India want is to have Rohit and Kohli out of rhythm heading into the ICC event. Isn’t the best way to prepare by playing competitive games in the build-up to a big tournament?

Yes, Rohit and Kohli have hit form in recent times. But the Indian captain in particular has struggled for runs across formats for a while now. It doesn’t take long for a batter to lose momentum.

By not giving them ample game time, India are risking the same with Kohli and Rohit.

#2 The random nature of experiments in India's batting

Ishan Kishan has scored half-centuries in both T20Is.

What has been most startling about India’s experiments in West Indies has been the random nature of trials. Keepeer-batter Ishan Kishan has scored fifties in both the ODIs, but he has been opening the innings.

This is completely logic-defying since it is clear that Rohit will be opening the batting with Shubman Gill at the World Cup. Shouldn't Rohit and Gill then be opening so that they can form a greater understanding as a pair?

It is pertinent to note here that Gill and Rohit have not opened a lot together since Dhawan has been Rohit’s partner for the better part of the last decade. And when Rohit has not been available, Dhawan has opened with Gill.

The opening partnership is extremely crucial in ODI cricket since it can often set the tone of the innings. In that sense, it is extremely important for Rohit and Gill to know more about each other’s game heading into the World Cup.

That’s not all. The decision to send Axar Patel at No. 4 in the second game also lacked cricketing logic. It has been quite clear that India have been looking at Suryakumar Yadav as the alternative No. 4 in case Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul are unfit. However, SKY was sent into bat at three in the first match and six in the second.

It is another matter altogether that Suryakumar has failed irrespective of where he has batted in one-dayers. The least the Indian think tank can do, though, is to have a clear thought process in place.

#3 Results do matter

Shardul Thakur celebrates a wicket with his teammates.

Speaking after India’s shock loss to West Indies in the second ODI in Barbados, head coach Rahul Dravid defended the experimentation and stated that they are looking at the bigger picture - the World Cup.

However, while the explanation does make sense, India cannot overdo their experimentation to the point where they don’t care about the ultimate result at all - winning the match.

Irrespective of the team that India fielded in the second ODI, minus Kohli and Rohit, it is a fact that their defeat to West Indies was a massive embarrassment. With all due respect, we are talking about an opponent that has not qualified for the World Cup, losing to Scotland, Netherlands, and Zimbabwe.

With all the resources at their disposal, it is utterly shocking that India went down to West Indies.

No matter what India say, at the end of the day, results do matter. The loss in the second ODI hurt India badly, which was clearly visible in the grim faces of players on the ground and in the dressing room.

Significantly, such defeats also dent the confidence of the team, which is the last thing India want as they look to finalize their World Cup squad.