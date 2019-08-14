×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

3 reasons why India should persist with Shreyas Iyer

Yash Soni
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
27   //    14 Aug 2019, 05:19 IST

Shreyas Iyer
Shreyas Iyer

With the disappointment of losing the World Cup semi-final behind them, the Men in Blue have notched up their first 50-over success in the Caribbean with a 59-run win at Port Of Spain. Rain threatened to play spoilsport for the second consecutive match but the weather held up in the end.

India was led by Virat Kohli’s dazzling 42nd ODI hundred and Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s 4-wicket haul. Kohli, who went through the whole World Cup without scoring a hundred, was motivated to prove his critics wrong. The Indian captain continued his approach of risk-free batting and it paid dividends.

Virat Kohli during the 2nd ODI
Virat Kohli during the 2nd ODI

Bhuvi was under pressure because of the emergence of Deepak Chahar and Navdeep Saini. However, he proved to the world that he is still an extremely potent white-ball bowler. Bhuvneshwar picked up two wickets in the 35th over which all but sealed the game for the Indians.

West Indies would be kicking themselves as they let go of another opportunity to beat a top side. The collapse was similar to the many collapses that they suffered in the World Cup, and the shot selection of their batsmen needs to be looked at. 

One big positive for India was the performance of Shreyas Iyer. The Mumbai batsman showed great composure while playing with his captain. His shot selection was good and his innings of 71 off just 68 balls should give him huge confidence.

If persisted with, Iyer could be an important player for India in the future. Here are three reasons India should persist with him:

#3 Iyer can solve the number 4 conundrum 

Shreyas Iyer
Shreyas Iyer

Over the past four years, the biggest debate in Indian cricket has been about one topic - who bats at number four. Many players such as Ambati Rayudu, Vijay Shankar, KL Rahul, Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant have been given opportunities, but none of them has been able to seal the spot. 

Advertisement

Iyer could solve this problem, as he has all the attributes to succeed at No. 4. The Mumbai batsman plays risk-free cricket, is a good player of spin and has a good head on his shoulders.

With someone like Pant batting at 5, Iyer could take his time and build the innings for Pant and Pandya to accelerate at the end. 

Iyer also possesses good technique and can handle the moving ball if early wickets fall. The Delhi Capitals man had a good IPL season where he was steady in the middle of the innings. He scored 463 runs in the tournament, and the newfound calmness stood out in his batting.

If given a long rope at No. 4, Iyer could be the player that the management has been looking for.

1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
India vs West Indies 2019 Indian Cricket Team Shreyas Iyer
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
India in West Indies 2019
1st T20I | Sat, 03 Aug
WI 95/9 (20.0 ov)
IND 98/6 (17.2 ov)
India won by 4 wickets
WI VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Sun, 04 Aug
IND 167/5 (20.0 ov)
WI 98/4 (15.3 ov)
India won by 22 runs (DLS Method)
IND VS WI live score
3rd T20I | Tue, 06 Aug
WI 146/6 (20.0 ov)
IND 150/3 (19.1 ov)
India won by 7 wickets
WI VS IND live score
1st ODI | Thu, 08 Aug
WI 54/1 (13.0 ov)
IND
No Result
WI VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sun, 11 Aug
IND 279/7 (50.0 ov)
WI 210/10 (42.0 ov)
India won by 59 runs (DLS Method)
IND VS WI live score
3rd ODI | Today, 07:00 PM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
1st Test | Thu, 22 Aug, 07:00 PM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
2nd Test | Fri, 30 Aug, 08:00 PM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in West Indies 2019
Australia in England 2019
New Zealand in Sri Lanka 2019
Afghanistan in Bangladesh 2019
Physical Disability World Series
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in England
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Euro T20 Slam
Caribbean Premier League
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us