3 reasons why India shouldn't worry despite Ravichandran Ashwin's absence in 3rd Test vs England

Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin withdrew from the ongoing third Test against England in Rajkot, citing a family emergency. Ashwin was in the midst of a great performance, having picked up a landmark 500th Test wicket as well as contributing 39 runs in the first innings. However, he will be absent for the remainder of the Rajkot Test.

This adds to the list of players unavailable for part of the series or the series as a whole. Virat Kohli and Harry Brook have both opted out of the entire series due to personal reasons. KL Rahul didn't take part in the last two Tests due to injury, while Ravindra Jadeja missed the second Test.

The Indian side is nowhere near full strength in Rajkot due to the absence of the likes of Kohli, Rahul, and now Ashwin. However, in this article, we will look at three reasons why India shouldn't worry despite Ashwin's absence for the remainder of the third Test.

#1 India are in a strong position after Day 3

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill have put India in a very good position after Day 3. While Jaiswal scored 104* off 133 balls before being retired hurt due to a back issue, Gill had a more steady approach and is currently unbeaten on 65 off 120 deliveries.

India ended Day 3 on 196/2 with Gill and nightwatchman Kuldeep Yadav batting. The Men in Blue have a lead of 322 and will look to bat another 40–50 overs on Day 4 before declaring if all goes according to plan.

If India can score another 150 runs, England will have a target of around 470 with one and a half days of play to go. Thus, Ashwin's absence will not hurt India as much as it could have if India were in a difficult position.

#2 The Rajkot pitch is not as spin-friendly as Hyderabad or Vizag pitches

The first two Tests of the series were played in Hyderabad and Vizag, respectively, where one pace bowler seemed enough as the pitches assisted spinners.

Only six out of 40 wickets were taken by pacers in Hyderabad, while Vizag witnessed 15 out of 40 wickets scalped by fast bowlers. However, the Rajkot pitch has been more pace-friendly and less spin-dominant. So far, 10 out of 22 wickets have belonged to pacers.

This is also the first time England have used more than one pacer in the series, with both James Anderson and Mark Wood featuring in the playing XI. Thus, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Siraj will have a role to play in Rajkot, meaning that Ashwin won't be missed that much.

#3 Ravindra Jadeja is more than capable of leading the spin attack in Ravichandran Ashwin's absence

Ravindra Jadeja plays for Saurashtra in the domestic circuit and undeniably loves playing cricket at this venue. He already made it a memorable Test match for himself by scoring a century in the first innings. Not only were the runs important for the team, but they were even more crucial considering he walked in to bat at 33/3.

He also picked up a couple of wickets in England's first innings but was not economical. Even the other spinners, Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav, had an economy above four, as English batters, Ben Duckett, in particular, took the attack to the Indian spinners.

With India on track to set a lofty target for the visitors, Jadeja and Kuldeep should be enough spin to test the Englishmen. Ashwin's availability would have helped, but in the current situation, India can win the Test even without the off-spinner. Jadeja will be keen to prove his spin-bowling mettle in the 37-year-old's absence, especially at his home ground.

