Rishabh Pant has been a phenomenal keeper-batsman for team India ever since he made his debut in Test cricket in 2018. In 33 Tests, he has scored 2271 runs at an average of 43.67 with five centuries and 11 half-centuries.

His wicket-keeping skills have also improved by leaps and bounds and he is a safe option for the team behind the stumps. He has single-handedly won Test matches for India both at home and away over the past few seasons.

India's squad for first 2 Tests vs Australia:Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (vc), Shubman Gill, C Pujara, V Kohli, S Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav

After being involved in an accident, Pant could be out of action for most of 2023. The selectors have named the young and dynamic Ishan Kishan as one of the wicket-keepers for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Kishan has huge boots to fill and will look to make an impression in Test cricket.

Here is a look at three reasons why Ishan Kishan is the right replacement for Rishabh Pant in the Test team:

#1 Absence of a left-hander in the top and middle order

Ishan Kishan is a left-hander like Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant was the only left-hander in the top six of the Indian Test batting line-up. The likes of Rohit Sharma, K. L. Rahul, Chateshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, and Shreyas Iyer, the top five in the Indian batting line-up, are all right-handers.

A left-hander provides a different dimension to the batting line-up and the opposing bowlers have to adjust their lines and lengths every time a left-right combination is on the crease.

Rishabh Pant being a left-hander was of great advantage to the team batting at number five or six and could unsettle the bowlers with him coming out to bat. Kishan is also a left-hander and will look to make an impression if he gets a chance to play against Australia in Test matches.

#2 Has experience playing international cricket

Ishan Kishan has tasted success for team India in ODI cricket

Kishan has been playing ODI and T20I cricket for Team India for the past couple of years. He has tasted success for India in both formats. He averages 53 in ODI cricket and has also scored a double-century in the said format.

He has played for team India in crunch situations and has delivered in the said situations. K. S. Bharat, the second keeper-batsman in the squad, is yet to make his debut in any of the formats and a debut against the Aussies could be a daunting task for him.

Ishan has experience playing cricket at the highest level and has also faced some of the Aussie bowlers in the IPL and could adapt to Test cricket as he has in other formats.

#3 Is a naturally aggressive player like Pant and has a decent record in first-class cricket

Kishan is a naturally aggressive player like Pant

Rishabh Pant is a naturally aggressive cricketer and plays his natural game even in Test cricket. He is known to tear apart bowling attacks by playing aggressive cricket and the said method has worked wonders for Pant, especially in Test cricket.

Kishan too is an aggressive batsman by nature and will not shy away from playing aggressive cricket if the situation demands it. Kishan's controlled aggression has earned him success in ODIs and IPL and the youngster will look to replicate his performances in Test cricket.

Kishan has played 82 First Class innings and averages 38.76. He has scored six centuries and 16 half-centuries in first class cricket and has the temperament to play the longest format.

