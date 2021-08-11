IND vs ENG 2021: 3 reasons why Ishant Sharma should play 2nd Test at Lord's

Team India pacer Ishant Sharma missed the first England-India Test, which ended in a draw, at Trent Bridge as he reportedly failed to attain full fitness.

The 32-year-old injured his bowling hand in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand and required multiple stitches.

Most test wickets Away from home since 2018



🇮🇳 Jasprit Bumrah - 88

🇮🇳 Mohd. Shami - 65

🇱🇰 Suranga Lakmal - 55

🇮🇳 Ishant Sharma - 53

🇦🇺 Pat Cummins - 51

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Jack Leach - 50

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 James Anderson - 43

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Moeen Ali - 42

🇱🇰 Lahiru Kumara - 42

🇿🇦 Keshav Maharaj - 41

Ahead of the second Test at Lord's, which will start on Thursday, Ishant Sharma will be in contention for a place in India's playing XI.

However, given the impressive performance of the Indian pacers in the opening Test, it will be interesting to see if the Delhi quick is part of India's plans at Lord's.

On that note, here are three reasons why Ishant Sharma should play in the second Test.

#1 Leading wicket-taker for India in England

The veteran seamer has been the leading wicket-taker for India in England

Ishant Sharma is currently India's leading wicket-taker in England alongside Kapil Dev. The right-arm quick has picked up 43 wickets across 12 Tests on English soil and has been a part of three tours of England in his career.

Ishant's experience, backed by his ability to bowl consistent lines and lengths, might hand him a spot in the Indian playing XI for the Lord's Test.

The pacer's inclusion could be a great boost for India, who had a good outing in the first Test at Trent Bridge.

#2 Best figures by an Indian at Lord's

The seamer registered figures of 7/74 in the second Test at Lord's in 2014

Ishant Sharma currently holds the best bowling figures by an Indian at Lord's. The lanky pacer returned with figures of 7/74 in the second Test of the 2014 tour to help India beat England by 95 runs.

Ishant has picked up 62 English Test wickets, his best record against any nation. Given his previous exploits at Lord's and against England, Ishant Sharma deserves a place in the Indian team for the second Test.

#3 Adds experience to the Indian pace attack

Ishant Sharma's inclusion gives variety to the Indian attack

Ishant Sharma's inclusion in the Indian team for the Lord's Test will bolster the visitors' bowling attack. The seamer, who has taken 300-plus wickets in over 100 Tests, also has a decent record at Lord's.

With reports suggesting that Shardul Thakur is struggling with a hamstring injury, Ishant Sharma's addition might just add some versatility to India's existing pace battery.

Edited by Samya Majumdar