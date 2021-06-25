Ishant Sharma gets multiple stitches on bowling hand after picking up an injury 

Ishant Sharma suffered an injury to his bowling hand during the World Test Championship Final loss to New Zealand. The senior fast bowler required multiple stitches to his right hand but is expected to be fit in time for the England series in August.

The 32-year-old walked off the field of play during the dying stages of the India vs New Zealand game in Southampton. Ishant Sharma failed to finish the 45th over, with Jasprit Bumrah bowling the last four balls of the over.

A senior BCCI official, speaking to PTI, gave the latest update on Ishant Sharma’s injury.

“Ishant has had multiple stitches on his middle and fourth finger in his right hand. However, it is not very serious. The stitches will be off in around 10 days and with six weeks left for the first Test against England, he is expected to recover in time,” the official revealed.

Ishant Sharma didn’t have the best of outings during the World Test Championship Final. The senior pacer struggled to get his line and length right in the second innings as he went wicketless. With a crucial England series coming up, Ishant Sharma will look to return to peak fitness in the coming weeks.

Ishant Sharma and Co. to go away on vacation from London

Ishant Sharma departed Southampton along with the rest of the Indian team after the culmination of the WTC Final. With a considerable break before the start of the England series, Team India will enjoy a much-needed vacation in the coming weeks.

"The squad travelled together to London. From here they can all leave for their respective destinations within the UK for a 20-day break. Some of them are tennis fans and if Wimbledon allows spectators, you might see them going for some of the show court matches. A few might be checking out if tickets for the Euro games at Wembley are available," the official concluded.

Following the break, Ishant Sharma and others will reconvene in London on July 14 before traveling to Nottingham, which is the venue for the first Test.

