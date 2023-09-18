3 reasons why Jason Roy’s England career could be over after 2023 World Cup snub

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) today announced their final 15-player squad for the 2023 Cricket World Cup.

The quadrennial event will commence on October 5 with the finalists of the previous edition, England and New-Zealand going head-to-head at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The selectors have made one change to the provisional squad that was announced back in August with the burgeoning Harry Brook being included in the side at the expense of the experienced Jason Roy.

Roy was a crucial part of England's triumphant side back in 2019 but will not be a part of their title-defence. This marks the second time in a year that he has been omitted from an England World Cup squad, suggesting that his international career may be over.

Here's a look at three reasons why Jason Roy’s England career could be over after 2023 World Cup snub:

#1 Underwhelming returns

On his day, Jason Roy can annihilate any bowling attack. That's just how dangerous and destructive his game is. It is this match-winning ability of his that made him such a crucial part of the English side between 2015 and 2019.

However, post the 2019 World Cup, his returns have been underwhelming to say the least. In 32 games, he has scored just three half-centuries and as many hundreds.

He also registered 11 single-digit scores which is quite a miserable stat. He has also been in poor-form in domestic tournaments, including the recent Men's Hundred, which has not helped his cause.

He has had his moments in an England shirt but consistency too has eluded him and so, the selectors may not look in his direction in the future.

#2 Recently declined a central contract

Back in May, Roy gave up his incremental contract with the England and Wales Cricket Board in order to play for the Los Angeles Knight Riders in the inaugural season of Major League Cricket in the United States.

Roy beame one of the first current England players to sign up for MLC, and his decision was a significant one in view of the changing landscape of the game.

Still, Roy remained in contention for national duty because the World Cup was round the corner. However, post the tournament, the selectors will definitely be prompted to give opportunities to those with a central contract.

#3 England's enviable pool of white-ball players

Dawid Malan recently admitted that getting into the current England team is an extremely tough job. Malan's statement is spot on.

Over the last few years, England has been one of the most successful teams in white-ball cricket, and a large part of their success is due to its enviable pool of talent.

The country has a massive roster, full of players who are capable of performing at the highest level, and this gives the selectors a lot of options to choose from.

As such, it will be extremely tough for Jason Roy to make a comeback to the setup. Post the World Cup, the board will also want to invest in fresh talent and that too will go against Roy.