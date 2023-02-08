3 reasons why Jaydev Unadkat is a genuine contender to be part of India's playing XI in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Team India are all set to kickstart what's bound to be a terrific Test series against Australia. The Border-Gavaskar Trophy and a spot in the final of the World Test Championship will be on the line, with the series opener to be played in Nagpur from Thursday, February 9.

There have been several theories about the composition of India's playing XI. They seem likely to go in with two specialist fast bowlers, although other combinations have been discussed. The hosts will have to choose between a few options in their squad, one of whom is Jaydev Unadkat.

Unadkat, with only two Tests under his belt, has the least experience at the international level among the pacers in the squad. Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Umesh Yadav are the other names in the mix, and while they might be ahead of the left-armer in the pecking order, his inclusion could have a few merits.

India’s Test squad for the first two Tests against Australia: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.

Here are three reasons why Jaydev Unadkat is a genuine contender to be part of India's playing XI in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

#3 Jaydev Unadkat will offer left-arm variety

Shami, Siraj and Umesh are excellent players, but they are all right-arm fast bowlers. It might be in India's best interests to have a bowler who can angle the ball across the Aussie right-handers, made more important by the fact that the visitors are bound to have batters of both types.

Siraj has struggled against right-handers in Test cricket, while Shami has the opposite problem. Umesh, meanwhile, isn't a reliable new-ball option and is more suited to reversing the ball later in the innings. Unadkat, as a left-armer, ticks all the above boxes despite his relative inexperience at the Test level.

The downside of playing a left-armer, though, is that Nathan Lyon and potentially Todd Murphy would love to bowl into the rough created.

#2 Jaydev Unadkat is excellent in home conditions and has been in good bowling form

With 373 wickets under his belt in 100 first-class matches, Jaydev Unadkat knows home conditions like the back of his hand. He may not have as much international experience as the others, but he has played a mountain of domestic red-ball cricket.

Unadkat has a bowling average of 22.61 in first-class cricket and has turned in excellent performances of late. In the three Ranji Trophy matches he played for Saurashtra, he scalped 18 wickets, including an incredible eight-wicket innings haul against Delhi

#1 Jaydev Unadkat is the best in the holding role

Jaydev Unadkat is a wicket-taker in Test cricket, but that's not even his best attribute. The 31-year-old is relentlessly accurate and rarely gives away scoring opportunities.

The holding role used to be played by Ishant Sharma, and Unadkat is the closest India will come to replacing the veteran speedster. The left-arm pacer has a career first-class economy rate below 3, and the pressure he creates from one end could help the finger-spinners operating from the other.

Australia might consider adopting an aggressive approach in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. And having a bowler like Unadkat who can keep a check on the run-scoring could go a long way in India wresting the advantage away from the visitors.

