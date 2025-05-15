3 reasons why Karun Nair is the right choice to bat at number 4 in ENG vs IND 2025 Tests post Virat Kohli's retirement

Following the retirement of Indian stalwart Virat Kohli from Tests, the number four spot is up for grabs. But, naturally, it will be a massive task to fill in for the legendary Kohli.

Ad

Karun Nair has emerged as one of the options for the role, given his experience at the highest level and the maturity he has shown recently in domestic cricket.

Kohli batted the majority of his Test career at number four, scoring 7,514 runs in 158 innings at an average of 50.04, with 26 centuries and 21 fifties, at the position. Following his retirement, it’s time for the Indian team management to look for a reliable number four.

Ad

Trending

Given his experience and ability to handle pressure, here are three possible reasons why Karun Nair is the right choice to bat at number four for India in the upcoming Test series in England:

#1 Stupendous form in the domestic circuit

Karun Nair has been in the form of his life, scoring in bulk for Vidarbha across all three formats in the recently concluded domestic season. He scored runs in tough conditions, especially when his team needed him the most.

Ad

Karun was at his supreme best in the Vijay Hazare and the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, which eventually earned him a spot in the IPL. His Ranji Trophy numbers were staggering as well, and he scored a magical century in the final against Kerala to orchestrate a title win for Vidarbha.

He scored 863 runs in 16 innings at an average of 53.94 with four hundreds. Given the form he was in, Karun could well be in the pipeline to get a call-up to the Indian squad for the England tour.

Ad

With India suddenly thrown into a transition, they might need an in-form and experienced batter like Karun Nair at number four.

#2 Karun has the perfect game for a number four

Karun Nair is one of the most experienced players in the domestic circuit currently. Having made his Test debut way back in 2016 under the leadership of Virat Kohli, Karun has the perfect game for a number four batter. His technique is well-suited for someone coming in at a crucial position in Test cricket.

Ad

He is a busy scorer, loves finding the gaps and hardly gets bogged down. Karun is a terrific batter against spin and pace, and rarely looks out of shape. Karun hasn't batted at number four in the recent past, but should be able to adapt.

#3 Prior experience of playing in county cricket in England

Ad

Karun Nair has experience playing in English conditions and a successful record. He has plied his trade for Northamptonshire in county cricket and will look to use that experience if given an opportunity in the Test side.

He scored 487 runs in seven county games for Northamptonshire in 2024, including a brilliant double century against Glamorgan. In his first season for Northants in 2023, he scored a solid 78, followed by a stroke-filled 150 against Surrey.

Though Northants got relegated to Division 2 in 2024, Karun continued his dream run. His experience and confidence in English conditions would come in handy for the upcoming tour.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arya Sekhar Chakraborty Arya Sekhar Chakraborty is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. With Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma as his cricket idols, Arya's passion for the sport goes beyond enthusiasm.



Arya has interviewed Bengal cricketers and international players, has strong communication skills, and a keen attention to detail, making him a valuable team member. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news