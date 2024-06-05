India will finally be in action in the ongoing T20 World Cup when they take on Ireland on Wednesday, June 5. New York has the perfect weather for cricketers - the crowds will come in droves, but the pitch, the outfield, and playing conditions could challenge both sets of players.

As opposed to the 50-over World Cup, India might not be the runaway favorite, but since it is India, expectations and anticipation will be high. Ireland are no pushovers, not certainly in the shortest format, and by no means can Rohit Sharma expect to turn up and breeze past them.

This was the ground when Sri Lanka were shot out for 77 by South Africa and if Ireland have the wits about them, they might push India into a corner - considering their attack has the likes of Mark Adair and Josh Little. These two pacers can get the ball to swirl around and might pose questions to the Indian batting order.

Trending

Here we take a look at 3 reasons why Mark Adair could be a massive threat to India in 2024 T20 World Cup:

#3 Unknown conditions on offer

New York has proven to be quite tricky so far

For all the lovely overhead conditions, the pitch and outfield here in this new cricket ground will be under the scanner, especially after the Sri Lanka-South Africa game. Sri Lanka were knocked over for 77 and South Africa limped to 80/4 in 16.2 overs.

The pitch on offer is a far cry from the batting belters on offer at the IPL and the task will be cut out for the Indian top order. They need to factor in the bounce, the movement as well as the ability to judge their runs on an outfield that is still quite sluggish.

Since they are expected to dominate, any slight misjudgment could amplify a whole heap of pressure and give Ireland more than a sniff, with the battery of bowlers at their disposal.

#2 Experience on display

Mark Adair is an experienced bowler

Mark Adair is no rookie - he has been toiling away in county cricket for close to a decade now and has been spearheading Ireland’s bowling attack. He has been part of World Cups before and understands the big stage.

The organizers too would want India to make an impression to breathe some life into the tournament, but Adair and the rest of the Irish bowling attack will not want to be pushed aside.

At 6 feet 4 inches, Mark Adair can take advantage of the drop-in pitches and get the ball to jag around. India depend a lot on their top-order batters and this contest could define the match as well as set the tone for the bigger contest against Pakistan on Sunday.

#1 Recent form

Mark Adair has been in good recent form

The Nassau County Stadium in New York is not the easiest surface to get cracking on - especially for batters. Since the match starts quite early, there will be ample assistance to the seamers - this was quite evident in the way Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada sliced through Sri Lanka on Monday.

Adair has been in great form in the recent past. The all-rounder ended as Ireland’s leading wicket-taker in the European T20 World Cup qualifier last year, picking up 12 wickets at an average of 8.75.

He comes into the tournament after finishing as Ireland’s leading wicket-taker in the series against Netherlands last month. He picked up seven wickets at an average of 13 and an economy of 7.58. He was decent against Pakistan as well where he picked up five wickets at an average of 22 and with an economy rate of 9.38.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback