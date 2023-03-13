3 reasons why MI are firm favourites to win the inaugural WPL

The inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) was one of the most awaited events of the cricketing calendar this year. It's safe to say that the initial phase has lived up to the expectations of all the stakeholders involved.

The five teams have put up some impressive performances in the opening week, which have caught the eye of fans all around the world. While most teams have done well in bits and pieces, a couple of teams have stood out - the Mumbai Indians and the Delhi Capitals.

Mumbai, in particular, have looked a class apart and just a few days into the tournament, people have already declared the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side as the team to beat.

Here’s a look at three reasons why Mumbai Indians are firm favorites to win the inaugural WPL.

#1 The team has gelled together as a complete unit

Ahead of the WPL, the challenge for most teams was going to be whether they would be able to gel together as a unit in such a short time. As expected, a few of the teams have found the process quite tough and that has been reflected in the results.

However, Mumbai Indians are not one of them. The MI camp has looked like a happy unit with a lot of trust and confidence amongst the players. This has been good for the team as they have seamlessly executed their skills on the field and this makes them firm favorites for the title.

#2 Strong leadership

Mumbai Indians are led by one of the most shrewd captains in the game at the moment. Harmanpreet Kaur has been spot on with her tactics, whether it's been her bowling changes or field settings.

Kaur's experience has proved to be beneficial for the Mumbai Indians in several ways. She commands the respect of her teammates and has also led by example, as she has played a couple of match-winning knocks already.

#3 Form

All four of the Mumbai Indians' wins so far have been quite comfortable and as mentioned earlier, they have looked a class apart. MI blew away the Gujarat Giants in the opening game, winning by 143 runs. They then thrashed the Royal Challengers Bangalore, chasing a target of 156 in 14.2 overs.

They also got the better of the Delhi Capitals - the only other team that has been consistent so far. They were once clinical in their game against UP Warriorz, chasing down a target of 160 in 17.3 overs.

Their performances so far in the WPL are a clear indicator of the the kind of blazing form that the team is in. It would require quite a remarkable effort from their opponents to get the better of the Mumbai Indians.

