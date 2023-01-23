India's Mohammed Shami has been one of the finest fast bowlers in the longer formats over the past decade. Although he is rated highly by fans and critics predominately due to his Test record, he has had a brilliant ODI career too.

He has taken 159 wickets in 87 matches at an average of 26 and an economy rate of 5.61 runs per over. His strike rate of 27.7 is the best of any Indian pacer with more than 100 wickets.

Mohammed Shami had a magnificent outing against the Kiwis in the second match of the series. He returned with figures of 3/18 in 6 overs, dismissing Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell, and Michael Bracewell. Let's take a look at the three reasons why his performance is a huge boost for India.

#1 Return to form in a World Cup year

ESPNcricinfo @ESPNcricinfo After his performance in the second #INDvNZ ODI, do you want to see Mohammed Shami as an ODI regular? After his performance in the second #INDvNZ ODI, do you want to see Mohammed Shami as an ODI regular?

India will go into the 2023 World Cup with the expectation of ending their 10-year-long trophy drought in ICC events. They have consistently made it to the knockout stages after dominant performances in the group stages. However, they have failed to cross the final hurdle on multiple occasions.

Mohammed Shami was not at his best in the first 4 ODI matches of the year; he only took 4 wickets in 4 matches at an average of 50 and an economy rate of above 6. He did not look in good rhythm until the 2nd ODI at Raipur.

Team management should expect him to gain momentum and make the most of his good form throughout the year. The pace attack of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj looks extremely destructive in this format.

#2 Improves India's powerplay bowling

From the end of the 2019 World Cup until the end of 2021, India were among the worst bowling teams in the first 10 overs. They took only 10 wickets in 21 matches at a dismal average of 125 runs per dismissal and an economy rate nearing 6 making them the worst team in this phase by a distant margin.

However, things have changed significantly in the past year. Since the start of India's home season in 2022, they have taken 50 wickets in 25 matches at a staggering average of just 21.52 and an economy rate of 4.30. The primary reason for their improved performance has been the emergence of Mohammed Siraj.

With Mohammed Shami getting back into the groove, India's power play stocks could potentially rise further. The duo of Shami and Siraj in the first 10 overs will give Jasprit Bumrah some breathing room when he returns to the team after his recovery from injury.

This will allow Rohit Sharma to use his ace bowler in a much more flexible manner throughout the course of an innings in big tournaments.

#3 India need an seasoned campaigner for a home World Cup

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns



Shami from 80 games.

Agarkar from 97 games.

from 103 games. Fastest Indian to take 150 wickets in ODI format:Shami from 80 games.Agarkar from 97 games. Zaheer from 103 games. Fastest Indian to take 150 wickets in ODI format:Shami from 80 games.Agarkar from 97 games.Zaheer from 103 games.

In Indian conditions, it is essential for a pacer to extract reverse swing and make batting difficult for the opposition. When India won the World Cup in 2011, Zaheer Khan was the leader of the attack.

He was a brilliant exponent of reverse swing. Shami also has the tools in his arsenal to impact the game with a reverse swing.

The right-arm fast bowler has a brilliant World Cup record himself: he has taken 31 wickets in 11 matches at an average of 15.71 and an economy rate of 5.06. He has a genuine chance of finishing as India's highest wicket-taker in their World Cup history if he has a good campaign.

Get India vs New Zealand Live Score for 2nd ODI at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest Updates & News.

Poll : Should Mohammed Shami be the 3rd pacer for India at the 2023 ODI World Cup? Yes No 0 votes