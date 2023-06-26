3 reasons why Mukesh Kumar must debut for India in West Indies Tests 

Bengal pacer Mukesh Kumar received his maiden Test call-up for India and will be traveling to the West Indies next month for two Tests and three ODIs. His relentless efforts in domestic cricket, as well as India A, have helped him get the recognition he deserves.

While Mukesh has been a part of India's white-ball squad before, he has arguably been at his best in the longest format in domestic cricket. His ability to swing the ball both ways makes him quite a prospect to have on the team.

He was a part of the Indian squad for the World Test Championship (WTC) final as a reserve player but can be in line for an India debut in the Caribbean. On that note, here are three reasons why Mukesh Kumar should make his Test debut for India in the West Indies:

#3 Domestic cricket performances

Mukesh Kumar has been one of the best pacers in domestic cricket for the past few years and his record with the red ball speaks volumes about his consistency. In 39 first-class games, Mukesh has picked up 149 wickets at an average of just 21.55.

The pacer has also been able to take his game to the next level with impressive performances for India A, proving that he has the ability to step up to a new challenge.

#2 Experience with the red ball

Jaydev Unadkat made a return to Test cricket after 12 years against Bangladesh. However, the way he bowled showed just what experience of having played a lot of domestic cricket does.

This is exactly the case with Mukesh Kumar as he already has great control over his line and length and has enough experience under his belt. In the absence of Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav, Mukesh could be the ideal bowler to make a mark.

#1 Need for transition

Team India found out in the WTC final that they probably lack a bowler who can bowl fuller and swing it both ways. This is an ideal spot where Mukesh Kumar can instantly fit in and perform.

At the same time, India also need to start looking a few years down the line with the likes of Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami already in their thirties. Probably playing Mukesh in the West Indies and grooming him for the present and the near future could be the best step forward for India.

He could be sharing the new ball with Mohammed Siraj for India in a bit more than two weeks' time.

