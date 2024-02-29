3 reasons why Mumbai are the favorites to win the Ranji Trophy 2023-24 

Ranji Trophy heavyweights Mumbai reached the semi-final after their quarter-final clash against Baroda ended in a stalemate. Mumbai qualified for the last four based on a first-innings lead.

It turned out to be a historic match as Tanush Kotian and Tushar Deshpande became the first No. 10 and No. 11 pair in Ranji Trophy history to hit individual centuries in the same innings. It was just the second instance in the history of first-class cricket.

Over the years, Mumbai have been the bigwig of the Indian domestic circuit and have produced top-quality players one after the other. In the ongoing Ranji Trophy, they had a good time in the group stages, topping it with five wins in seven games.

The batting order boasts of several world-class players and it will be a big opportunity for the experienced Mumbai side to lift their 42nd title. They will be up against a formidable Tamil Nadu side in the semi-final but given Mumbai's well-oiled all-round unit, they should start the contest as favorites.

Here are three reasons why Mumbai are the favorites to win the Ranji Trophy 2023-24:

# The return of Shreyas Iyer

Now this will be a massive boost for Mumbai. Shreyas Iyer might not be in the best of forms but he was recently with the Indian team, playing in the Test series against England. His valuable experience will come in handy and the ability to play quality spin should work for them in the crucial game.

The pitch at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC is expected to be a batting-friendly wicket and Iyer, with so much international experience under him, will look to make an impact in the knockout clash. He has fallen off the pecking order after poor outings in the two Tests against England.

Iyer has to grind through the process again if he has to make a return to the national side and he will be itching to make his mark in the last two matches of the competition. Despite his recent struggles at the Test level, Iyer's inclusion will be a massive boost for Mumbai.

# Several experienced players in their ranks

Ajinkya Rahane will look to lead from the front in the semi-final.

Mumbai have at least four players with significant experience at the Test level for India. Captain Ajinkya Rahane has been woefully out of touch but we have seen him turn it around in the past, especially in pressure situations.

He scored an unbeaten half-century against Chhattisgarh but has looked far from his fluent best. He will look to score some runs in the semi-final. Meanwhile, Prithvi Shaw, who was given a different role in the second innings of the quarter-final clash against Baroda, has looked fluent.

His attacking stroke play tends to put the opposition off guard and he will be hoping to make an impact. Mumbai also have the services of Shardul Thakur, who has been a go-to seaming all-rounder for India in away conditions. Shardul will bring the much-needed balance to the unit which might pave the way for their 42nd Ranji trophy title.

# Another big player in the making- Musheer Khan

Scoring runs helps irrespective of the format and the level you are playing in. Musheer Khan, Sarfaraz Khan's younger brother, has made his form count.

After a stupendous run in the U-19 World Cup, Musheer replicated his dream run with an incredible double century in the quarter-final against Baroda. He looked all class as he was hardly troubled by any of the Baroda bowlers. His technique looked astute and he mixed caution with aggression perfectly to build his innings.

It was also his maiden first-class hundred and his form will surely help the 41-time champions going into the semis and the final. He could turn out to be their lucky charm.

