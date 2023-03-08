3 reasons why Mumbai Indians are the team to beat in WPL 2023

Only four days have passed since the inaugural match of WPL 2023, but Mumbai Indians have already established themselves as the top contenders to win the first-ever Women's Premier League.

Mumbai Indians featured in the opening match of WPL 2023 last Saturday, where they crushed the Gujarat Giants by 143 runs. After receiving an invitation to bat first, the Mumbai-based franchise scored 207/5 in their 20 overs. In reply, the Giants were all out for just 64 runs as MI recorded a clinical win.

MI followed it up with one more clinical performance in their second match of WPL 2023 against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. They bowled RCB out for 155 runs and chased the 156-run target inside 15 overs, setting a new record for the fastest run-chase in WPL history.

Although MI are not the only undefeated team in WPL 2023 so far, here are three reasons why they are the team to beat in the Women's Premier League.

#1 Mumbai Indians have a great bunch of all-rounders in WPL 2023

Hayley Matthews stole the show in the match against RCB (Image Courtesy: WPLT20.com)

All-rounders play a big role in any team's success in the T20 format. If a team has quality all-round options in the squad, it can challenge any side in the shortest format of the game.

The Mumbai Indians think tank executed their auction strategy well and purchased 10 all-rounders. They signed some of the best all-rounders in women's cricket, namely Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Heather Graham and Chloe Tryon.

All of the aforementioned names have the capability to win matches single-handedly for their franchise. In their last match against RCB, Hayley Matthews bagged a three-wicket haul and smashed 77* off 38, showing the worth of an all-rounder.

#2 MI have an experienced captain like Harmanpreet Kaur

Another factor that has worked in the favor of Mumbai Indians is that their captain Harmanpreet Kaur has a ton of captaincy experience under her belt. Not all the franchises of WPL have experienced leader in their squad.

Kaur has been leading the Indian women's cricket team for the last few years. The 33-year-old knows how to use the available resources to perfection. Her captaincy can prove to be the 'X-factor' element for the Mumbai Indians in WPL 2023.

#3 Uncapped stars in MI squad

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Saika Ishaque, picked by Mumbai Indians for 10 Lakhs in auction has picked 6 wickets from 2 games.



A star in making. Saika Ishaque, picked by Mumbai Indians for 10 Lakhs in auction has picked 6 wickets from 2 games. A star in making. https://t.co/VbZl73GNE6

Mumbai Indians have a habit of scouting raw talent in domestic cricket and nurturing it. In the IPL, MI have unearthed many young talents like Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Mayank Markande, Rahul Chahar and several others.

The MI team management knows the importance of having talented uncapped stars in the squad. Every team manages to sign three to four big names of the international arena at the auction, but it is the uncapped group of players that makes the difference in the tournament.

So far in WPL 2023, MI have given a platform to young Saika Ishaque to display her talent. She grabbed the opportunity with both hands, becoming the first player to hold the WPL Purple Cap. MI have a fantastic bunch of uncapped talent, which makes them the team to beat.

