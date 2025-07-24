3 reasons why Narayan Jagadeesan replacing Rishabh Pant for ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test would be the wrong move

Tamil Nadu wicketkeeper-batter Narayan Jagadeesan is reportedly the frontrunner for replacing the injured Rishabh Pant in the Indian squad for the fifth and final Test of the ongoing England series. The latter injured himself after inside-edging a full delivery from Chris Woakes onto his toes in the final session on Day 1 of the ongoing fourth Test at Manchester.After overnight scans confirmed a fracture, Pant was ruled out of the remainder of the series with six to eight weeks of advised rest. Meanwhile, Jagadeesan boasts a sensational first-class record with an average of over 47 in 52 matches.He has also been impressive behind the stumps as the gloveman, with 133 catches and 14 stumpings. Yet, given the circumstances, several reasons make India's choice of Jagadeesan replacing Pant questionable.On that note, let us look at three key reasons why Narayan Jagadeesan replacing Rishabh Pant for the fifth England Test would be the wrong move.#1 Lack of international experience overall and in EnglandThere is no denying Narayan Jagadeesan's ability or performances in red-ball cricket at the domestic level. The 29-year-old is coming off an excellent 2024-25 Ranji Trophy season, scoring 674 runs in eight matches at an average of 56.16, including two centuries and five half-centuries.Yet, English conditions are a different beast for any batter and wicketkeeper, especially one from Asia. Jagadeesan has never played for India in any of the three formats and has no notable red-ball experience at any level in England.Even the legendary MS Dhoni struggled behind the stumps with the late movement in his first couple of English tours. While all players eventually have to start at the international level sometime, debuting in a series decider in a tour with such scrutiny cannot be ideal for Jagadeesan.The lack of international experience of any sort, coupled with no exposure to the alien English conditions, makes Jagadeesan's selection for a potential series decider surprising.#2 Team India had better wicketkeeping options for the circumstancesKS Bharat has displayed excellent skills with the gloves in his limited Test opportunities [Credit: Getty]While only numbers and present form may make Jagadeesan's choice seem justified, Team India had other wicketkeeper options to replace Rishabh Pant for the series finale against England. The Andhra Pradesh-born KS Bharat could have been the ideal choice for a reserve wicketkeeper spot in the squad.The 31-year-old already has experience playing Tests for India, having featured in seven matches. Bharat has also played a Test in England against Australia in the 2023 World Test Championship (WTC) final.Furthermore, he has immense first-class experience, having played over 100 matches. Bharat has scored 5,686 runs with almost 400 wicketkeeping dismissals at the domestic red-ball level. The right-hander is also currently in England, playing for Dulwich CC in the Surrey Championship.Another option India could have looked at from a more batter cum wicketkeeper route is the talented Sanju Samson. The 30-year-old was one of the stars of the 2024/25 Duleep Trophy, scoring 196 runs in two matches at an average of 49.While he has never played a Test, Samson has played almost 60 white-ball games for India in his career.#3 India could have gone for an out-of-the-box optionCould India have sprung a surprise by having Mohammed Shami in the 11 for the Oval Test? [Credit: Getty]Considering Pant's replacement was for only the final Test at the Oval, India could have gone out of the box and strengthened one of their weaker departments. With Dhruv Jurel almost certain to keep wickets in Pant's absence and a backup option in KL Rahul readily available, the visitors could have turned the unfortunate Pant injury into something more beneficial elsewhere.With the recent injuries to Akash Deep and Arshdeep Singh, and the possibility of Jasprit Bumrah needing to be rested for the final Test, India could have done with another pacer. Adding a proven customer like Mohammed Shami could have caught England off guard and bolstered the Indian pace-bowling lineup.The veteran was left out only for fitness and workload reasons, with five Tests in mind. However, India could have utilized Shami's experience and skillset, especially if they are without Bumrah, in a potential series decider.Even the physically transformed and seemingly invigorated Sarfaraz Khan could have been a welcome addition to the batting reserves. The 27-year-old still averages over 37 in his Test career and scored a clutch century the last time he played a red-ball series for India against New Zealand.