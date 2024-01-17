3 reasons why Pakistan should drop Haris Rauf from T20I team

Haris Rauf yet again couldn't hold his own with the ball as Pakistan lost the third T20I against New Zealand by 45 runs. The visitors failed to chase a steep total of 225, thanks to an incredible knock of 137 off just 62 balls from Finn Allen.

While all the bowlers went for runs, Rauf was the most expensive, conceding a staggering 60 runs off his four overs. Kiwi batters were pleased to make use of the pace on offer and just plant the ball into the stands.

Haris Rauf being expensive time and again has become an area of concern for Pakistan. Here are three reasons why they should consider dropping the speedster:

#3 Haris Rauf has been mighty expensive of late

Haris Rauf has been leaking runs at an economy rate of 11 in the T20I series against New Zealand so far. While he has picked up seven wickets, the damage in terms of run-scoring by the opposition batters has not helped Pakistan's cause.

Rauf also received a lot of tap during the 2023 World Cup from different oppositions, suggesting that he may need a break and be taken out of the firing line for a while.

#2 T20 World Cup may demand bowlers with variations

One common thing with speedsters is that if they don't hit the right line and length, they can be smashed for runs because of the pace they offer. Haris Rauf is becoming a victim of his own pace as his inconsistency with line and length is helping batters like Finn Allen score boundaries at will.

The T20 World Cup is set to be played in the West Indies and the USA and the pitches in the Caribbean have often suited bowlers with variations. Rauf may need to step aside for a while and work on adding more deliveries to his repertoire rather than just focusing on bowling as fast as possible.

#1 Pakistan may have better alternatives to look at

There has been a lot of talk about Zaman Khan and how his slinging action could be a massive edge for Pakistan at the death overs in T20Is. With the likes of Abbas Afridi, Usama Mir and others getting an opportunity, it could be the right time to bench Rauf and make him reflect on what he needs to improve on.

Pakistan also have a certain Naseem Shah to return from injury and the talented Mohammad Wasim Jr. to look at. Even if they don't want to rule out Haris Rauf completely, a break could help him rejuvenate and also help the team give consistent chances to the likes of Zaman.

