3 reasons why Pakistan must play Saim Ayub in T20 World Cup clash vs Canada 

Pakistan are on the verge of elimination from the ongoing edition of the T20 World Cup after losing their first two games against the USA and India, respectively. While they lost in the Super Over against co-hosts USA, the Men in Green failed to chase down 120 against arch-rivals India, putting their Super 8 qualification in serious jeopardy.

Pakistan will need to win their remaining two games against Canada and Ireland and then hope the other results go their way. They have themselves to blame for the situation they are in, especially after losing back-to-back games from winning positions. They needed to score just at run a ball against India and yet they lost by six runs.

The time might have come for the team management and the coaching staff to make some harsh decisions. Returning to the opening pair of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan hasn't quite yielded them the results they would have wanted.

Trending

The pitches in the USA and the Caribbean have allowed the likes of Babar and Rizwan to play their natural game. However, the lack of intent in the powerplay eventually cost them both the games. With their backs to the wall, the time has come to give an opportunity to Saim Ayub who can make a difference, especially with his fearless strokeplay.

Having said that, let us have a look at three possible reasons why Saim Ayub should be included in Pakistan's name game against Canada:

#1 Saim Ayub can make use of the fielding restrictions

One of the major drawbacks for Pakistan as a T20 team has been their lack of intent in the powerplay. Making full use of the fielding restrictions is paramount in the modern T20 game but with Babar and Rizwan returning to the top of the order, Pakistan have again taken a backward step.

Pakistan need to win their last two games by massive margins and then hope Ireland beat the USA. First things first, Pakistan’s primary job has to be winning these two games and for that to happen, they have to employ an aggressive route and try to put massive scores on the board.

Saim Ayub at the top of the order gives Pakistan flexibility in the middle overs besides giving the young batter the license to go hard in the powerplay. Ayub has all the attributes to be a fantastic white ball batter and the time has come for the Men in Green to change their approach.

#2 Saim Ayub is one of those very few Pakistan batters who can consistently hit boundaries

Expand Tweet

When Shadab Khan came out to bat during the Super Over against the USA, it was evident that Pakistan were desperately lacking a proper power hitter who could reduce the load on traditional batters like Babar and Rizwan by not allowing the required rate to creep up.

Saim Ayub is one of the very few players in the squad who can hit boundaries on a consistent basis. The game against Canada is a must-win for Pakistan and against a relatively weaker bowling attack, Ayub should be given a chance to express himself and provide a rollicking start.

#3 Saim is a handy off-spinner who can lend the ideal balance

While Pakistan have the likes of Shadab Khan and Imad Wasim as their two primary all-rounders, neither has produced any significant performances with the ball or the bat. The pacers have done a great job so Pakistan might be tempted to drop either Shadab or Imad and give an opportunity to Saim.

Like Imad Wasim, Ayub can also bowl in the powerplay and has quite a few variations up his sleeve. He troubled several good batters in the PSL and given his all-round attributes, Pakistan could give him an opportunity against Canada.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback