Following Pakistan's disappointing performance in the 2023 World Cup, Babar Azam has stepped down from the captaincy in all formats. Pakistan have subsequently named Shan Masood as their Test captain, Shaheen Afridi as their T20I captain, and designated Mohammad Hafeez as the new Director of the Pakistan Men's team, replacing Mickey Arthur.

Under Babar Azam's leadership, Pakistan had a record of ten victories, six losses, and four draws in 20 Test matches. In ODIs, out of 43 matches led by Azam, Pakistan secured 26 wins, suffered 16 losses, and encountered one no result. Across 71 T20Is during his captaincy, Pakistan achieved 41 wins, endured 23 losses, and had seven matches with no result.

Here we take a look at 3 reasons why Pakistan replacing Babar Azam with Shan Masood as captain in Tests is a wrong move:

#3 Babar Azam was decent as a Test skipper

Babar Azam had decent record as Test captain

Under Babar Azam's captaincy, Pakistan had a record of ten victories, six losses, and four draws in 20 Test matches. He was a decent captain in Tests and his batting too did not go off the rails in these matches.

With the new World Test Championship commencing, Azam would have been a far better option to continue in this role given he had a fairly settled side at his disposal.

#2 Shan Masood is not quite a permanent player in Test cricket

Shan Masood has not found a permanent place in Tests

Shan Masood made his international debut 10 years ago, yet his statistics fall short of expectations for a player with such a lengthy career. At the age of 33, his batting technique remains robust, addressing numerous flaws through diligent work over the years. He now handles incoming deliveries and short-pitched deliveries more comfortably.

Despite these improvements, his performance figures are not noteworthy enough. He is not quite a regular in Test cricket as his numbers are not consistent. He has scored 1597 runs in 30 matches at an average of 28.51. These are not good numbers and it will need the batter to now lead by example with the bat which could put additional pressure on him.

#1 Australia tour beckons

Pakistan has had torrid time in Australia

Shan Masood's appointment as captain signifies a notable rise for an individual who debuted in Test cricket over a decade ago but struggled to secure a permanent place in the squad. His return to the team late last year for Tests against England and New Zealand resulted in inconsistent scores, although the series against Sri Lanka in July marked a positive turn with his first half-century in 17 innings.

His initial challenge as captain is particularly challenging, involving an away series in Australia – a task historically deemed the toughest by Pakistan. Pakistan has faced difficulties, losing their last 14 consecutive Tests, a streak dating back to 1999, including five series whitewashes. This is where Babar as a captain and as a batter who was one of the bright sparks in their last tour would have made a difference.