Australia have had a horrendous Test tour of India so far. The visitors were comprehensively beaten in Nagpur and Delhi and are currently 2-0 down in the four-match Test series.

Australia suffered a huge blow when skipper Pat Cummins had to fly back to Australia after the Delhi Test to be with his mother, who is seriously ill. Cummins will not be a part of the third Test scheduled to begin on March 1, 2023, in Indore.

Steve Smith will lead the Aussie team in the third Test in the absence of Cummins. Here is a look at three reasons why his absence could work in favor of the Aussies:

#1 Cummins failed to impress with the new ball and under bowled in the first two Tests

Pat Cummins has picked up only 3 wickets in the ongoing Test series

The Australian skipper failed to impress in the first two Tests with the ball. He bowled 33.3 overs in the said two Tests, has picked up only three wickets at an average of 39.67, and has not picked up a wicket with the first new ball.

Cummins, at times, has under-bowled himself in the last two Tests. Cummins did not bowl at all during India's run chase in the fourth innings of the second Test in Delhi. His strike rate of 67 with the ball reflects his struggle to pick up wickets on Indian pitches.

This is in contrast to Mohammed Shami, who has been exceptional for India in the ongoing series. Shami has picked up seven wickets in the two Tests at an average of 14.43 and an astounding strike rate of 25.86. Shami has been picking up wickets with the new ball and has also been good with the old ball.

Cummins has looked like a pale shadow of himself, and his lack of form in picking up wickets with the new ball has hurt the Australians' chances in the ongoing Test series.

#2 Experience and shrewd captaincy of Steve Smith

Steve Smith will lead Australia in the third Test

Team India have lost only two Test matches at home in the last decade, and Steve Smith was the skipper in one of the said matches. During Australia's four-match Test series in India in 2017, Smith was impressive with his captaincy and led Australia to a famous win in the first Test in Pune.

Though Australia lost the series by a margin of 2-1, the team under Smith challenged a strong Indian outfit in tough conditions. Smith has had a good track record as Australia's captain. In 36 Tests as Aussie skipper, Smith has won 20, lost 10 and 6 Tests have ended in draws.

Smith's captaincy could bring some welcome change on the field for Australia and change the team's fortunes in the third Test, considering his record as Australian skipper.

#3 Return of Mitchell Starc in Australia's playing 11

Mitchell Starc is likely to play the Indore Test

Pat Cummins was the only pacer in the Australian team in the Delhi Test and picked up just one wicket in the said Test. The team missed an experienced pacer like Mitchell Starc, who has the tendency to pick up wickets with the new ball.

Being a left-hander, Starc provides a different dimension to the attack and could provide some variety in the bowling attack for Australia.

In 75 Tests, he has picked up 304 wickets and has tasted success against India in the past. Starc is also a handy batsman lower down the order and could score some crucial runs for his team, which the Australian lower order has failed to do in the series.

