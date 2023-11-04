3 reasons why Prasidh Krishna replacing Hardik Pandya in India's 2023 World Cup squad is the wrong move

Team India received a massive blow recently as it was announced that Hardik Pandya, the side's vice-captain and star all-rounder, will miss the remainder of their 2023 World Cup campaign.

Hardik suffered an ankle injury against Bangladesh and hasn't featured for the Men in Blue since. While it was initially reported that he would recover soon, the timeline for his return was repeatedly extended before news finally filtered in that the ligament damage he suffered puts him out of contention for the remaining matches.

India have been quick to name a replacement, with Prasidh Krishna called up to the squad. However, the young fast bowler might not have been the right man to make the grade, with the hosts needing to also fill other holes in their squad as they attempt to secure cricket's ultimate prize.

Here are three reasons why Prasidh Krishna replacing Hardik Pandya in India's 2023 World Cup squad is not the right move.

#3 Prasidh Krishna hasn't played much top-level cricket since his injury comeback

Prasidh Krishna was an integral part of India's ODI side before suffering a long-term back injury, which kept him out for close to a year. He has spoken about the ordeal he went through while recovering from the persistent issue, and since his comeback earlier this year, he hasn't featured much for the team.

Prasidh played a couple of T20Is against Ireland and then featured in India's last two ODI assignments before the World Cup, against Bangladesh and Australia respectively. He looked decent in those matches, but wasn't tested enough in either rubber.

Prasidh did turn out for Karnataka in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, but bowling 10 overs in the most high-profile tournament there is won't be easy. He also didn't pick up two or more wickets in four of the five matches he played for his state and didn't complete his quota of four overs in two of those games.

Prasidh needs to be at his absolute best in a competition like the World Cup, and there are doubts over whether he is.

#2 India already have a fast-bowling backup in Shardul Thakur

Hardik's injury has already opened up an opportunity for a fast bowler apart from Prasidh. Mohammed Shami wormed his way into the Indian XI at the expense of Shardul Thakur and hasn't looked back since, with 14 wickets in three matches and some electrifying moments.

This means that Thakur has dropped to the bench, serving as a fast-bowling backup should the team need one. Having done well in ODIs over the last two years, the Mumbai-based player can feature in the XI if any of the frontline fast bowlers need a breather or are dealing with niggles.

With a fast-bowling backup already present, is there a need for Prasidh to be part of the squad? He is a terrific ODI bowler at his best, perhaps even better than Thakur on the whole, but India have only two matches remaining in the league stage and have already secured their spot in the knockouts.

#1 India are now clearly short of all-rounders

There are many things Prasidh is good at, but holding the bat is not one of them. He is a bonafide No. 11 in most teams he plays for, and India can't expect much runs from him if he ever makes his way out into the middle.

India are now clearly short of all-rounders, with Ravindra Jadeja already being the only multi-faceted cricketer in the XI. If Jadeja suffers a niggle, the Men in Blue will have to play Ravichandran Ashwin at No. 7 and perhaps include Thakur to provide some additional assistance.

Axar Patel, who was a big part of the side's ODI plans and was on course to be picked in the World Cup squad before missing out to Ashwin, has been playing in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He is presumably fit for top-level action, and while his fit alongside Jadeja is questionable, India could've certainly benefited from the assurance of having another all-round option.

