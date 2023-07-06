3 reasons why Ravi Bishnoi must start in India's XI for the T20 series vs WI

Right-arm leg spinner Ravi Bishnoi will be in action against West Indies in a five-match T20I series starting from August 3. He was named in a young Indian squad announced by the BCCI yesterday, which will be led by Hardik Pandya.

BCCI @BCCI India's T20I squad: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Surya Kumar Yadav (VC), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya (C), Axar Patel , Yuzvendra Chahal Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar. India's T20I squad: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Surya Kumar Yadav (VC), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya (C), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

Quite a few top performers from the IPL have gotten their due with the national team in recent years and Bishnoi could be the latest addition to the list. Here's a look at three reasons why Ravi Bishnoi deserves to start in this T20 series which will be played in the Caribbean.

#1 Conducive conditions for spinners

The squad has four spinners - Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, and Bishnoi. Axar Patel will most likely start as an all-rounder who bats in the top seven. If India decide to go with two pacers and Hardik Pandya, they can accommodate two specialist spinners in their playing XI as the conditions in the Carribean will suit the slower bowlers.

Bishnoi has an outstanding record in these conditions, he took eight wickets in three matches when India toured West Indies for a T20 series last year. His overall figures read 8/69 in 10.4 overs. Therefore, it makes perfect sense to play Bishnoi, plus one of Kuldeep or Chahal.

#2 WI batters struggle against leg spin

West Indies will be looking for a strong comeback in the home series against India post their debacle at the World Cup qualifiers this month. Although it is a different format, performing well against India should definitely give them some much-required confidence.

West Indian batters have struggled against wrist spin in home T20Is in the last couple of years. The likes of Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, and Evin Lewis all strike below eight runs per over against this bowling type since the start of 2021.

#3 Was abruptly dropped from the T20I team

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Ravi Bishnoi returns to team India!



A fantastic opportunity for Bishnoi in the West Indies. Ravi Bishnoi returns to team India!A fantastic opportunity for Bishnoi in the West Indies. https://t.co/61SqctoBk6

Ravi Bishnoi has a terrific record for Team India in the shortest format of the game. The wrist-spinner has picked up 16 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 17.13, an economy rate of 7.08 and a strike rate of 14.50. He has conceded over 40 runs in a spell just once in ten matches.

Bishnoi played his last T20I against Pakistan in the Asia Cup, returning with figures of 1/26 in four overs - dismissing Babar Azam in India's unsuccessful defence of 181/7. He was not involved in the subsequent T20 series against Australia & South Africa or the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Poll : 0 votes