3 reasons why Ravi Bishnoi shifting to the Gujarat team is a good move

Emerging leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi completed a switch from his home state of Rajasthan to Gujarat in a bid to revive his career. The youngster last played for India during the 2022 Asia Cup and was dropped for the 2022 T20 World Cup, which was followed by a lukewarm domestic season as well as the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL).

In the age of extreme competition for spots, remaining too static or accepting your fate as a fringe player could lead you to be obsolete. As a result, Bishnoi's move to Gujarat comes across as an active move, taking the initiative to get your career back on track.

Ahead of the upcoming domestic season, Ravi Bishnoi made the announcement of his team switch through his Instagram account. He was seen wearing the training jersey of the Gujarat Cricket Association and captioned the image as 'new beginnings'.

On that note, here are three reasons why Bishnoi's switch to the Gujarat team is a good move for his career.

1. Gujarat has a rich history and a stronger domestic platform compared to Rajasthan

Rajasthan's claim to fame remains their back-to-back Ranji Trophy triumphs in 2010-11 and 2011-12 seasons. The state has also produced a couple of reputed players like Deepak Chahar, Rahul Chahar, and Pankaj Singh.

However, their achievements seem pale in comparison to that of their neighbors Gujarat. Apart from their memorable Ranji Trophy win in 2016-17, the state has produced several high-quality players who have gone on to represent the country.

Additionally, Gujarat's current team led by Priyank Panchal is a promising outfit. The squad is a blend of youth and experience, where the spinner is bound to fit in well.

2. Ravi Bishnoi can hone his skills under the experienced Piyush Chawla

Ravi Bishnoi had an opportunity to learn from veteran spinner Amit Mishra during his time with the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) during the recently concluded IPL season. Similarly, he will have the chance to hone his skills by featuring alongside Piyush Chawla over the course of the domestic season.

Chawla's playing career has spanned over 18 years after having made his first-class debut with Gujarat in 2005. He recently enjoyed the most successful IPL season of his career statistically, finishing with 22 wickets in the 2023 season.

He was the highest wicket-taker among Indian spinners in the tournament, six more than Bishnoi, who ended up 12th in the list of leading wicket-takers.

3. Can avail more opportunities after warming the bench for Rajasthan last season

Since making his domestic debut for Rajasthan in 2019, Bishnoi has only played one first-class match along with 25 List A Games and appearances in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy.

He only played one out of seven Ranji Trophy matches in the 2022-23 season, despite being available throughout. The leg-spinner was left frustrated with the lack of opportunities, with the snub at his hometown of Jodhpur being a tough pill to digest.

Rajasthan reportedly tried to convince Bishnoi to stay despite maintaining their stance over the player's lack of opportunities. The state association believes that the leg-spinner's performances were below par and the other bowlers in the side deserved their place in the playing XI solely due to merit.

RCA joint secretary Rajesh Badhana told The Telegraph recently:

“First of all, we came to know that he had been trying to move over (to Gujarat) even before the start of last season.”

“His performance wasn’t outstanding either. The other spinners in the side, including 20-year-old left-armer Manav Suthar, bowled better. Even on a turning track in Pondicherry, Bishnoi wasn’t effective enough. Even then, we had spoken to him. But he had already made up his mind," he added.

Will a switch in domestic teams be the catalyst that the spinner needs to revive his career with Team India? Let us know what you think.

