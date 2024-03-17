3 reasons why RCB are favorites to win WPL 2024 final 

The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 culminates in a highly anticipated final as the Delhi Capitals (DC) lock horns with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday.

Both teams boasted a strong showing throughout the tournament, making this a clash of heavyweights, who are eyeing their first major league title win.

Led by the tactical brilliance of captain Meg Lanning, DC dominated the league stage and topped the points table with six out of eight wins.

Shafali Verma, the young opener, has been in scorching form, while prolific talent like Jemimah Rodrigues has provided valuable support. Their bowling attack, spearheaded by the experience of Marizanne Kapp and the spin wizardry of Jess Jonassen, is a force to be reckoned with.

However, underestimating RCB would be a mistake. They've shown tremendous resilience throughout the WPL, overcoming challenges and emerging victorious in nail-biting encounters.

Skipper Smriti Mandhana has provided explosive starts, while the middle-order boasts of the in-form Ellyse Perry and Richa Ghosh. Their bowling attack, led by the wicket-taking prowess of Asha Sobhana and the all-round ability of Shreyanka Patil, is capable of stifling any batting lineup.

RCB has been a team on a mission throughout the tournament. They've weathered early setbacks, displayed remarkable grit in close encounters, and emerged as a well-oiled unit.

On that very note, here are three possible reasons why they could end up winning the final against DC on Sunday.

#3 Close fights in group stages

Richa Ghosh vs Delhi Capitals in WPL 2024

While Delhi enjoy a 4-0 head-to-head record against RCB in WPL history, the scoreline isn't a fair assessment at all. Earlier in this season's league stage matches, DC recorded two great wins over RCB, albeit one, which was a very close encounter.

During Match 17 on March 10 in Delhi, RCB ended up agonisingly short by just one run against DC after Richa Ghosh played a blinder of a knock (51 off 29) in the second innings.

Even in the first WPL 2024 game between the two teams, RCB were in the game before they endured a batting collapse. Smriti Mandhana's brilliant knock of 74 kept her side in the hunt for chasing down 195 in the second innings.

These close encounters would certainly boost the morale of the Challengers, who would look to avenge their losses and end their hoodoo against DC. Having already battled DC in tight matches, RCB will approach the final with a sense of belief, knowing they can match the last year's runners-up blow for blow.

#2 Ellyse Perry has been in red-hot form

Ellyse Perry has been the best player for RCB

Ellyse Perry has been the undisputed batting queen of WPL 2024, currently holding the prestigious Orange Cap for the most number of runs scored in the tournament.

Across eight innings, the Australian legend has amassed 312 runs at a phenomenal average of 62.40 at a strike rate exceeding 130. Her ability to anchor the innings and play big knocks takes the pressure off the middle order, allowing them to play their natural game.

Whether it's soaking up pressure and building partnerships or accelerating the scoring rate with powerful shots, Perry's adaptability makes her a nightmare for any bowling attack.

Don't forget, she rattled a star-studded Mumbai Indians' batting line-up with her right-arm pace bowling when she bagged the best bowling figures of 6/15 in WPL history.

A six-time T20 World Cup and two-time ODI World Cup winner, Perry is known for her composure under pressure. Her superb form adds another layer of concern for DC, who are well aware of the key role she plays in RCB's chances in Sunday's summit clash.

#1 RCB have an extra match benefit

Royal challengers Bangalore beat Mumbai Indians to book their spot in the finals

While Delhi Capitals enjoyed a smooth qualification to the finals, RCB's journey has been a test of their resilience.

Having to play the Eliminator might seem like a disadvantage at first glance, but it can actually turn out to be a blessing in disguise. The high-pressure Eliminator win against Mumbai Indians (MI) would have kept RCB's players sharp and in peak form.

They'll be coming into the finals battle-hardened, having faced competitive bowling and batting attack of the defending champions just days before. Delhi, on the other hand, played their last game on Wednesday (February 13) against Gujarat Giants (GG).

More importantly, winning the Eliminator can be a massive morale booster for RCB. The Smriti Mandhana-led side will be riding a wave of confidence, believing they can overcome any challenge that DC might put up on Sunday.

Additionally, the Eliminator would have ensured RCB doesn't suffer from any ring rust. They'll be in the right frame of mind, laser-focused on executing their plans flawlessly. This focus and match rhythm can be a significant edge over DC, who might take a while to shake off the effects of a four-day break from competitive cricket.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App