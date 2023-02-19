3 reasons why Renuka Singh Thakur could be the ideal successor to Jhulan Goswami

Pacer Renuka Singh Thakur created history on Saturday, February 18, registering the best figures by an Indian in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. After India Women won the toss and opted to bowl first in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match against England Women in Gqeberha, Thakur dismissed Danni Wyatt for a golden duck before cleaning up Alice Capsey for three.

The right-arm pacer also bowled Sophia Dunkley (10) as England Women collapsed to 29 for three by the fifth over. The 27-year-old returned at the death to end Amy Jones’ brilliant knock for 40 off 27. Off the very next ball, she had Katherine Sciver-Brunt (0) caught in the deep to complete a sensational five-wicket haul.

Although the bowler’s effort went in vain as India Women faltered in the chase of 152, her performance was a commendable one nonetheless.

Following the retirement of legendary pacer Jhulan Goswami last year, India Women have massive shoes to fill. We look at three reasons why Thakur could be the successor to Goswami.

#1 Renuka Thakur likes performing on the big stage

The pacer celebrates a wicket with her teammates. Pic: Getty Images

Good players like to thrive on the big stage. This was the case with Goswami as well during her extraordinary career. It’s still too early to draw a comparison between Thakur and Goswami. However, in a short international career, the former has proved that she wants to put her hands up and perform for the team in major tournaments.

After winning the toss and bowling first against England, India Women needed someone to give them an early advantage. Thakur did the needful with a superb first spell, dismissing big names from the opposition like Wyatt, Capsey, and Dunkley. It is another matter altogether that India Women failed to build on the great start provided by the pace bowler.

Earlier, Thakur also bowled India Women to victory in the Women's Asia Cup final in Sylhet in October last year. Sri Lanka Women won the toss and elected to bat first in the summit clash. However, Thakur sent back Harshitha Samarawickrama (one), Hasini Perera (0), and Kavisha Dilhari (one) in quick succession as Sri Lanka lost half their side for 16.

The Indian pacer ended up with exceptional figures of 3/5 from three overs in the Asia Cup final as the Women in Blue hammered the Lankans by eight wickets. Thakur was deservedly named Player of the Final for his bowling brilliance as India held Sri Lanka to 65/9.

#2 She has excellent control over her skills

The 27-year-old during the T20I series against Australia. Pic: Getty Images

While there are plenty of pace bowlers with talent, not all of them succeed. The inability to maintain control over lines and lengths has been the undoing of plenty of fast bowlers in international cricket. Goswami stood out because of her amazing ability to keep the ball in the right areas.

Thakur too has demonstrated that she has the talent to make the ball talk without spraying it around. Her discipline was evident in the Women’s T20 World Cup match against England Women and also in the Asia Cup final. She hardly bowled a ‘hit-me’ ball, constantly maintaining pressure on the batters.

Again, it is too early to arrive at a conclusion about Thakur’s ability to maintain a testing line and length for an elongated period of time. But the early signs are highly encouraging. India Women will hope that the pacer can keep building on her strengths as she gains experience.

#3 Her record so far proves that she can be a consistent performer

The Indian bowler in action during CWG 2022. Pic: Getty Images

Thakur made her international debut against Australia Women in a T20I in October 2021. In a short span of time, she has swiftly gone on to establish herself as a key member of India Women’s white-ball squads. Her international record so far has been highly impressive.

Thakur has played 30 T20Is in which she has claimed 30 wickets at an average of 22.53 and a strike rate of 21.4, with an excellent economy rate of 6.31. The 27-year-old has featured in seven ODIs, claiming 18 wickets at an exceptional average of 14.88 and a brilliant economy rate of 4.62.

What has stood out about Thakur in her international career so far has been her amazing consistency. She already has three four-wicket hauls in ODIs, with two of them coming in consecutive matches against England in September 2022. In T20Is as well, she has two four-wicket hauls to go with her five-fer in the T20 World Cup clash against England.

If Thakur can maintain her consistency and continues to play with the same temperament, she has the ability to be India Women’s lead pacer in international cricket on a long-term basis.

