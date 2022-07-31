3 reasons why Rishabh Pant should have led in the ODI series instead of Shikhar Dhawan

Rishabh Pant has quickly grown into one of the most crucial components of Team India’s Test side. He has already played a number of match-defining innings for the team in the longest format.

However, his struggles in white-ball cricket have left many wondering about the issues that the wicketkeeper-batter is facing. It could also be a case of a lack of confidence, which the team management needs to look after.

Recently, with most of Team India’s regular stars missing, Shikhar Dhawan led the team in a three-match ODI series against the West Indies. The visitors won the series 3-0, with the team showing fight in a couple of nail-biting encounters.

However, with the T20 World cup coming up, Team India need Rishabh Pant to be in good form and have the right space of mind. Possibly giving him the ODI captaincy, instead of Dhawan could have helped.

Here's a look at three reasons why Rishabh Pant should have led Team India in the ODI series.

#3 Acknowledge status as one of best Test batters

JSW Sports @jswsports JSW Sports athlete Rishabh Pant became the first Indian batter to score 1000 runs in international cricket in 2022.



He has now scored 1002 runs from 24 matches at an average of 41.75 with 3 centuries and 6 half-centuries. 🤩 QUALITY!JSW Sports athlete Rishabh Pant became the first Indian batter to score 1000 runs in international cricket in 2022.He has now scored 1002 runs from 24 matches at an average of 41.75 with 3 centuries and 6 half-centuries. 🤩 #BetterEveryDay QUALITY! 🔥 JSW Sports athlete Rishabh Pant became the first Indian batter to score 1000 runs in international cricket in 2022. He has now scored 1002 runs from 24 matches at an average of 41.75 with 3 centuries and 6 half-centuries. 🤩 #BetterEveryDay 🇮🇳 https://t.co/n4do427SVK

Pant is easily one of the best Indian players in Tests, and also the most impactful. He is one of the first names on the teamsheet and can be considered quite high in the order of seniority.

Perhaps it is time Pant is shown due respect by handing him the captaincy in matches that Rohit Sharma is missing. The West Indies ODI series would have been a good start.

#2 Will give Rishabh Pant sense of responsibility

England v India - Fifth LV= Insurance Test Match: Day Four

Another argument that could be made in Rishabh Pant’s favor is that perhaps the role of captain will give him a sense of responsibility in the shorter formats and help him work on his issues.

Often we have seen across sports that captaincy duties bring out the best in a player, and we also saw that with Hardik Pandya in the most recent IPL season, when he led the Gujarat Titans to the title.

Perhaps that could have worked in Pant’s favor as well if he was handed the captaincy for the West Indies series. He also has now ample experience in captaincy after leading the Delhi Capitals in IPL over the last couple of seasons.

#1 Next-big thing and possible future captain

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#India #TeamIndia #CricketTwitter Rishabh Pant leads the scoring charts for India in 2022 Rishabh Pant leads the scoring charts for India in 2022 🔥🇮🇳#India #TeamIndia #CricketTwitter https://t.co/IhGqUUMByX

Rishabh Pant is set to become the next big thing in Indian cricket. He is probably half-way through that journey and with the careers of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli now approaching their respective ends, Pant could be the new face of Indian cricket.

That also puts him in line to become Indian cricket team’s captain in the future and the West Indies ODI series would have been a good start.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far