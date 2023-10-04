Celebrating his 26th birthday today, Rishabh Pant is still recovering from injuries as India prepare for the World Cup.

He made his international debut back in February 2017 and has since become one of the first names on the Team India roster, particularly in Test cricket, when fit. His impressive strike rate of 73 in the longest format underscores the significant challenge he presents to bowlers.

Notably, his outstanding performance against Australia in the 2020-21 Border Gavaskar Trophy stands out. Rishabh Pant's tally of 274 runs across five innings, including a series-defining 89 at the Gabba, played a pivotal role in one of India's greatest achievements.

He would also have been a key member for the side in the upcoming World Cup as the middle-order batter if available.

Here we take a look at 3 reasons why Rishabh Pant is the missing piece in India's 2023 World Cup jigsaw:

#3 The game changer in the middle order

An anchor and a finisher

Ever since the retirement of MS Dhoni, India have been searching for a powerful finisher lower down the order. Rishabh Pant had the game to not only soak up the pressure after the loss of early wickets, but to transfer the pressure on to the opposition in no time.

He was just getting a settled role in the ODI side and would have been a real game changer for the side in this World Cup – considering the flat batting tracks that are expected to be dished out. Pant’s remarkable ability to launch a counter-attack from any position made him one of India’s biggest match-winners in the last 4-5 years.

#2 The left-hander option

The left-hander India would have liked in the middle order

India have a right-hand heavy batting order and this is where, Rishabh Pant would have made a huge difference. He could have walked in any number from four to seven since he had the game to adapt, adjust, and attack.

His century against England last year gave glimpse of his remarkable abilty to be never bogged down under pressure. India would have benefited from this in high pressure situations in the World Cup.

He has shown to raise his game when his side are pushed to a corner. The Sydney Test and then the Test in Gabba, ODI series decider in England – these are all examples of how Rishabh Pant changed the complexion of the match with his own bat.

#1 Maverick behind the stumps

Rishabh Pant has improved a lot as a wicket-keeper

Rishabh Pant established himself as one the key components of the side and his wicket-keeping too improved significantly. He loved to chirp, offer his nuggets from behind the stumps and hence, will be missed when the going gets rather tough for the side out in the middle.

He has shown his tactical nous as well when he captained the Delhi Capitals and shares an excellent equation with Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya. He could have been the braintrust from behind the stumps and apart from all his skills with the willow, his personality in the field could have been a real bonus for the side.