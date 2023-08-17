3 reasons why Rohit Sharma should not change his batting position in the 2023 Asia Cup and ODI World Cup

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri recently made an interesting observation when he stated that Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli should be flexible with their batting order as no one owns a position. He stated that if needed, Kohli can bat at No. 4 instead of his customary No. 3 slot. On similar lines, Shastri added that Rohit can go in at No. 3 or No. 4 if it is in the best interest of the team.

Team India’s 2023 ODI World Cup preparations have been hampered due to injuries to key players like Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, and Jasprit Bumrah. While Bumrah is all set to make a comeback and lead during the tour of Ireland, uncertainty over Shreyas and Rahul’s availability remains.

While discussing the Men in Blue’s batting order in ODIs, Shastri said on Star Sports:

“Ishan Kishan should bat right at the top of the order. Rohit as a captain is vastly experienced. He can go in at three. He can go at four. This is where you have to see the player’s frame of mind. How will Shubman Gill feel if asked to bat No.3 or No.4 as opposed to batting at the top? No one owns a position. If Virat has to bat at four, he will bat at four for the team.”

Following Shastri’s statements, we analyze three reasons why Rohit should not change his batting position in the 2023 Asia Cup and ODI World Cup.

#1 There is no scope for experimentation left

India's captain (right) with Ravindra Jadeja (Pic: AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)

If we look at Team India’s schedule heading into the World Cup, they will be featuring a three-match T20I series in Ireland, starting Friday. However, the likes of Rohit and Kohli are not part of the team in Ireland.

They will next feature in the Asia Cup. India take on Pakistan on September 2 in Pallekele and Nepal two days later at the same venue. India should progress to the Super Fours, which will mean they play three more games irrespective of whether they reach the final.

After the Asia Cup, Team India have only three ODI games against Australia towards the end of September before they head into the World Cup. As such, there is very little scope for experimentation left. India need to have a proper batting flow in place heading into the mega event at home.

Rohit should thus not move up and down the order. It will be in the best interest of the team if he opens the innings in the Asia Cup and the World Cup as well.

#2 Rohit needs runs under his belt at the top of the order

The Indian skipper shakes hands with West Indies' captain Shai Hope (right). (Pic: AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)

Another thing that needs to be taken into consideration is the fact that the Indian captain needs runs under his belt heading into the ODI World Cup. He has played some impressive knocks across formats in recent seasons, but the desired consistency has been lacking.

Since the start of 2023, Rohit has played nine ODI knocks, scoring 383 runs. He has an impressive average of 47.87, but it has been a case of a couple of good knocks and many middling ones.

Out of his nine innings, Rohit scored 83 against Sri Lanka in Guwahati at the start of the year and 51 and 101 versus New Zealand in Raipur and Indore, respectively. He has failed to convert starts otherwise.

The Men in Blue will expect a lot more consistency from their skipper particularly in the ODI World Cup, especially with the injury woes around the team.

#3 He has looked most comfortable while opening

The Indian opener signs autograph after the third ODI against West Indies (Pic: AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

Shastri might have a point regarding the fact that Rohit and Kohli must be flexible with their batting order. However, the comfort of the player also needs to be taken into consideration.

It is no secret that Rohit has been at his best in ODIs ever since he moved to the top of the order a decade ago. As such, to get the best out of him, it will be imperative for the skipper to keep batting at the top of the order.

Any thoughts of shifting Rohit's batting position should be shunned just by looking at his performance during the 2019 ODI World Cup in England. He was the leading run-getter, smashing 648 runs in nine games at an average of 81 and a strike rate of 98.33, with five hundreds along the way.

Rohit might not be able to replicate the heroics this time but needs to be given the best chance to do so. And that will be batting at the top of the order.