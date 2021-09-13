3 reasons why Rohit Sharma replacing Virat Kohli as white-ball captain would be a good move

Rohit Sharma fans got a major jolt on Monday, as reports of him replacing Virat Kohli as Team India’s limited-overs captain after the T20 World Cup turned out to be untrue.

A report in the TOI claimed that Kohli has made the decision to split the captaincy with Rohit Sharma, as he looks to regain his mojo with the bat. However, BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal rubbished the claims, telling IANS:

"This is all rubbish. Nothing (as) such is happening. This is all what you guys (media) are talking about. BCCI has not met or discussed anything on this issue (split captaincy). Virat will remain as the captain (of all formats)."

He also dismissed reports that the BCCI top brass were unhappy with Kohli for fielding two spinners in the WTC final despite seamer-friendly conditions, and had met to discuss Kohli’s leadership.

Why Rohit Sharma is a better choice as India’s white-ball leader

While the BCCI may have denied reports that Rohit Sharma would take over as India’s white-ball captain after the T20 World Cup, here's a look at three reasons why the move could be a good one if it happens:

#1 Better late than never

Rohit Sharma in action during the ODI series against England earlier this year. Pic: Getty Images

Frankly, Rohit Sharma should already have been India’s captain in white-ball cricket by now. In the brief time he has led India in white-ball cricket, Rohit Sharma has looked in command. He has proved in the IPL that he can be a great leader of players. With no disrespect to Kohli, Rohit Sharma is potentially a better leader in the shorter formats of the game.

Had Rohit Sharma been given the responsibility earlier, he could have led India in the upcoming T20 World Cup as well. The veteran opener has all the attributes of being a good leader. He is calm and composed, knows how to get the best out of players without getting agitated, and likes to lead from the front. Above all, he is a proven performer.

BCCI Treasurer (in IANS) said "Virat Kohli will remain as the captain of Indian team in all formats, we haven't discussed anything about spilt captaincy, all the news are just rubbish". — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 13, 2021

Rohit Sharma is now 34. If he stays fit, he could continue playing for another couple of seasons. That means, if he is appointed as the captain, he could possibly lead India in the 2022 T20 World Cup and the 2023 50-over World Cup.

Unless Kohli leads India to glory in the T20 World Cup this year, the responsibility of winning an ICC trophy could fall on the shoulders of Rohit Sharma in such a scenario. Although the decision to appoint the MI skipper as captain would be a belated one, Rohit Sharma would still have enough time to try and lead India to ICC glory.

#2 Virat Kohli is clearly feeling the pressure of leading in all formats

A dejected Virat Kohli after being dismissed during The Oval Test. Pic: Getty Images

Virat Kohli has an amazing record as captain in all three formats of the game. However, it is equally true that the pressure of leading the team in all three formats has adversely affected Kohli’s batting, and rather severely so.

Every cricket fan knows by now that Kohli hasn’t scored an international century since November 2019. More than the numbers, though, it is the manner of Kohli’s dismissals that has been worrying.

From the outside, it seems he has been trying too hard to prove a point. Having set such lofty standards for himself over the years, Kohli has looked understandably frustrated at being unable to break the shackles.

Stepping away from the captaincy in two of the three formats would give Kohli an opportunity to focus solely on his batting in white-ball cricket. The Indian player, who turns 33 in November this year, still has a few years of cricket left in him, given his amazing fitness.

With two more World Cups coming up in the next two years, India need Kohli the batter more than Kohli the captain. The BCCI would do well to seriously consider this prospect to reap rich dividends.

#3 Rohit Sharma’s confidence is at an all-time high

Rohit Sharma has been in top form across formats. Pic: Getty Images

Having missed out earlier, the BCCI still has a wonderful opportunity to make amends and appoint Rohit Sharma as white-ball captain. The 34-year-old is at the top of his game right now, and his confidence is at an all-time high.

The seasoned opener is already a legend in the limited-overs format, with some amazing records to his name in ODIs and T20Is. However, in recent times, he has also lifted his game in the Test format. The way he reined himself in during the tour of England and batted with exemplary patience was proof of his unwavering commitment and hard work.

Given his poor away record in Test cricket, not many pundits gave him a chance to do well in England. But Rohit Sharma proved all critics wrong, putting up a Test display of the highest order. The good news for India is that Kohli also began playing himself into some kind of form in England, although he did not get the big scores.

HERE IS THE SMALL EDIT OF ROHIT SHARMA ✨🔥 #ROHITSHARMA pic.twitter.com/me8cZN7Ddx — 𝐒aurabh  (@IMSaurabhk1) September 11, 2021

This would be the right time to allow Kohli to focus on his game so that he can work his way back to the top. Sharma taking over as captain in white-ball cricket will give Kohli some much-needed breathing space.

Given that Rohit Sharma will turn 35 next year, it is now or never time as far as elevating the veteran batter to captaincy is concerned.

