3 reasons how Rohit Sharma as skipper will benefit Virat Kohli

It was perhaps a decision that came and was seen miles away. Virat Kohli delivered a shocker prior to the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 that he would pass the captaincy baton after the marquee tournament.

Rohit Sharma was always the obvious choice and it didn't come as a surprise when he led a young Indian side in their limited-overs scrimmage against the Kiwis.

With the BCCI confirming that Rohit Sharma would now be India's captain in the ODI and T20I formats, there is pretty much some heavy load that's off Kohli's shoulders. He's squatted, benched and deadlifted the country's hopes as skipper and now the hope is that the country's cricket is in capable hands.

That works for Kohli and we explain why.

#1 Time for Virat Kohli the batter to show up

Even as skipper, Virat Kohli was no slouch with the bat and the runs speak for themselves. The Delhi batter has racked up 12169 runs from 254 matches, at an impressive average of 59.07 and has 43 tons and 62 fifties to show for.

With the captaincy not part of his job description anymore, Kohli can fine-tune his skills as a batter and surpass the GOAT status he's already achieved.

#2 A chance to be a mentor in the side

Rohit Sharma might be the man leading India, but Kohli's larger-than-life presence will always be part of the dressing room and he can develop the young side with his inputs.

With the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav set to be part of the India setup for the foreseeable future, the new blood could benefit from Virat Kohli's words of wisdom.

#3 Considerable reduction in mental stress

While this may seem a bit philosophical and digressing a bit from an editorial perspective, the captaincy for India is a double-edged sword, one that constantly hovered over Kohli's head.

Also Read Article Continues below

With Rohit Sharma now taking the hat, Virat Kohli can breathe in peace. The only expectation now would be those truckloads of runs that the batter has been famous for scoring without breaking into a sweat.

Edited by Rohit Mishra