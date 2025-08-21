Mumbai cricketer Shreyas Iyer has been in the headlines over the past few days. On Tuesday, August 19, the BCCI announced the 20-man squad (including five reserves) for the 2025 Asia Cup, with Iyer omitted. The decision has drawn criticism from several experts, given the 30-year-old’s impressive recent form.

However, on Thursday, August 21, according to a report by Dainik Jagran, Shreyas Iyer has emerged as the frontrunner to take over the ODI captaincy from Rohit Sharma on the road to the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Earlier, Shubman Gill was being considered as the all-format captain, but the report suggests that selectors are now planning for two captains across formats to better manage workload.

The timing of Iyer's elevation will depend on Rohit Sharma’s decision regarding his international future. There has been speculation about the 37-year-old’s plans, as he has already stepped away from Tests and T20Is. Should Rohit choose to step down, Iyer could take over as captain starting with the upcoming Australia series; if not, the leadership change may be postponed.

As reports of Shreyas Iyer succeeding Rohit Sharma as India’s ODI captain gain momentum, here are three reasons why this move would make good sense.

3 reasons why Shreyas Iyer succeeding Rohit Sharma as India's ODI captain would be the right move

#1 Proven experience in leading teams and winning tournaments

One of the strongest reasons to hand over India’s ODI captaincy to Shreyas Iyer after Rohit Sharma retires is his successful stint in IPL and domestic cricket. He first got a taste of captaincy in the IPL in 2018 with Delhi Capitals (DC), taking over from current Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir.

Iyer led Delhi to their first-ever IPL final appearance in 2020, where they lost to Mumbai Indians (MI). In the 2024 edition, he finally won an IPL title as skipper, guiding Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to glory. His leadership success continued in the 2024-25 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where Mumbai clinched the title under his captaincy.

In IPL 2025, he captained Punjab Kings (PBKS) to the final, and although the team fell short, Iyer once again demonstrated his potential both as a batter and a leader.

At just 30, he ranks fifth in most matches as captain in IPL history, having led 87 games with 50 wins. Given his strong leadership record and proven ability to win titles, entrusting Iyer with India’s ODI captaincy could be a very sensible move.

#2 India’s most reliable middle-order batter in ODIs in recent years

Another factor working in Shreyas Iyer’s favor is his emergence as one of India’s most reliable middle-order batters. Despite struggling with injuries and constantly having to fight for his spot, the Mumbai batter has delivered when it has mattered the most.

During the 2023 ODI World Cup, where India reached the final before losing to Australia, Iyer played a pivotal role in Men in Blue’s campaign. He scored 530 runs in 11 innings at an average of 66.25 and a strike rate of 113.24, including three fifties and two centuries, one of which came in the semi-final against New Zealand.

Earlier this year, he showcased his value again in the 2025 Champions Trophy. Iyer was instrumental in India’s title-winning campaign, amassing 243 runs in five innings at an average of 48.00 and a strike rate of 79.41, including two fifties.

Having continuously proven his potential, giving Iyer the captaincy would allow him to play more freely without pressure over his place in the team, potentially helping him elevate his game even further.

Overall, in 70 ODIs, he has scored 2,845 runs at an average of 48.22 with a strike rate of 100.00, including 22 fifties and five centuries.

#3 The right age and fitness to be a long-term captaincy option

Another key reason is Shreyas Iyer’s fitness and the long-term option he provides to the selectors. At just 30, Iyer is arguably one of the fittest players in the team and remains in excellent shape, making him a reliable option for years to come, whether for the 2027 ODI World Cup or even the 2031 edition.

Another point to consider is that although Shubman Gill has been seen as a possible all-format captain, India may find it challenging to have one player lead the team in Tests, ODIs, and T20Is. Due to workload, scheduling, and the demands of international cricket, it may be impractical for one player to captain in every format, making a two-captain approach more feasible.

In this scenario, Shreyas Iyer emerges as the leading and ideal candidate for the ODI captaincy. Currently, he is actively playing in ODIs while not featuring in T20Is or Tests, allowing him to focus fully on leading the side.

