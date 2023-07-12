3 reasons why Shubman Gill at No. 3 for Tests vs WI is the wrong move

Team India batter Shubman Gill has been slotted in at No. 3 in the upcoming two-match Test series against the West Indies.

Team India are seemingly moving into the third cycle of the World Test Championship (WTC) with a refreshed approach. In the first assignment of the 2023-25 phase, a lot of bold calls have been taken in terms of personnel selection.

Senior player Cheteshwar Pujara could not find a place in the squad while new faces like Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mukesh Kumar, and Yashasvi Jaiswal feature. Jaiswal will make his debut in the series opener at the top of the order alongside skipper Rohit Sharma, which has brought about a switch in Shubman Gill's batting position.

Team India captain Rohit Sharma spoke about the change during the pre-match press conference.

"Gill told [coach] Rahul [Dravid] bhai that he has played all of his cricket at No. 3 and No. 4 and that he can do better for the team at No. 3. It helps us too as it creates a left-right opening combination. This is what we are trying and hopefully, this becomes a long-term thing as we have been desperate for a left-hander," he said.

Gill has played as an opener since his Team India debut and cemented his spot as the likes of KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal slipped out due to poor form.

There are many possible outcomes to Gill's decision to feature at No. 3 in red-ball cricket for India.

On that note, let us take a look at three reasons why Shubman Gill at No. 3 for Tests against the Windies is the wrong move.

#1 Shifting an established opener down to No. 3 for a left-handed batting opener seems questionable

Several teams operate with a left-hand-right-hand opening pair like England, and much like what Rohit Sharma said in the pre-match press conference, Team India were desperate for one.

With the likes of Parthiv Patel, Shikhar Dhawan, and Gautam Gambhir long gone, India have largely used a right-handed opening pair in red-ball cricket.

However, is the demotion of a proven candidate to No. 3 in order to accommodate a rookie left-handed opening batter justified? Even though it is Gill who suggested the switch in the first place, it remains the team's responsibility to ponder over the pros and cons of the decision.

#2 A sudden shift in position may disrupt Gill's purple patch

It was the Caribbean tour in 2022 that turned Shubman Gill's fortunes around in a way. As part of a second-string squad led by Shikhar Dhawan, the opening batter was adjudged the Player of the Series and he has been a regular presence for India since then.

Much like how a string of solid scores made his case, a string of poor scores could also undo all of his hard work until now. The top-order scene in Indian cricket is arguably the most competitive one in world cricket, considering the amount of talent waiting on the sidelines.

2023 so far has been more than just exceptional for Gill. He has cemented himself at the top of the order in ODIs, won the Orange Cap in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL), and has also notched multiple centuries in red-ball cricket as well. He has just dominated the circuit, and his form is crucial for India as they move on to the Asia Cup as well as the 2023 ODI World Cup.

If the switch to No. 3 fails, then Gill's promotion once again to the top of the order might prove to be complicated, especially if Yashasvi Jaiswal makes the most of his opportunity.

#3 Might not be a long-term option anyway

Although the usual No. 3 candidates Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari are not in the squad as of now, it would be far-fetched to say that their careers in national colors are over.

The last time Pujara was dropped, he regained his spot in the next series itself. Hanuma Vihari, as he himself recently stated, is only 29 and can make a comeback with a stellar domestic season. Ajinkya Rahane also made a comeback recently, while Shreyas Iyer is due to return following his recovery from injury.

It is safe to say that India are not short of options and Gill's switch to No. 3 might just be a contingency plan should everything align in the near future.

Will Shubman Gill succeed at No.3 and become a long-term option for Team India? Let us know what you think.

