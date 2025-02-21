3 reasons why Shubman Gill's hundred vs Bangladesh in 2025 Champions Trophy is the best so far of his ODI career

Team India batter Shubman Gill is tapping into his rich vein of form, and proving why he is the No. 1 ranked ODI batter in the world after a stunning match-winning hundred against Bangladesh in the Champions Trophy 2025. The right-handed batter scored an unbeaten 101 off 129 deliveries, comprising nine fours and two sixes in the run chase at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday, February 20.

Despite his place and long-term future being doubted in the Test side, there are no such blemishes as far as his ODI record is concerned. His consistency and prowess in the format have encouraged the management to elevate him to the vice-captaincy role, and his most recent knock was perhaps his most responsible one of the lot.

He became the fastest Indian player to reach eight ODI hundreds, and though he has amassed far bigger scores, including a historic double hundred, the masterclass against Bangladesh stands out.

On that note, let us take a look at three reasons why Shubman Gill's hundred vs Bangladesh in the 2025 Champions Trophy is the best so far of his ODI career.

#1 He curbed his natural instincts to an extent for the team's cause

Gill is among those players who have cracked the ODI template, and a big part of his game is his tempo and the ability to switch gears gradually. However, the opening batter was not at liberty to play a fluent innings as usual because wickets were falling at the other end.

Despite having several match-ups in his favor, whether it be the pacers or Mehidy Hasan's right-arm off-spin, Gill resisted the temptation to take them on as sense prevailed over everything else given the situation at hand. He stuck true to his task of holding one end, knowing the value of having a well-set batter out in the middle at all times.

It was not until the finishing line was in sight that Gill let loose, and all of his earlier strike rotation and absorbing pressure reaped rewards in the end.

#2 Gill had to deal with a tense situation and tricky conditions

Like in the majority of ODI outings in recent times, GIll played the second fiddle in the first powerplay. He still managed to have a say with a flurry of boundaries towards the end of the fielding restrictions. However, the complexion of the match turned in the middle overs as spinners got into play to claim wickets at regular wickets.

To complicate India's cause, there was no onset of dew while the pitch continued to be a tricky one to deal with. Free-flowing strokeplay was a risk considering the conditions, situation, and the opposition's reasonably tight bowling.

Gill had to devise an approach catering to the team's needs, focusing on protecting his wicket and keeping the required rate under check. This is not something that he has had to do regularly in his ODI career, all of his previous tons have come on relatively flat subcontinent decks.

#3 Gill saw the team through

Bangladesh may have had a chance had they dismissed Gill also in the middle overs, or India's batting depth may have easily bailed them out of trouble. However, to Gill's credit, he never left it to chance. He took it upon himself to take responsibility and remain out in the middle till the chase was done and dusted.

It was almost a Deja vu moment for Shubman Gill as he was placed in a similar situation against the same opponent in the 2023 Asia Cup. Back then, chasing 266, Gill lacked support from the other end, but kept India alive in the run chase with his hundred.

However, he was dismissed in the 44th over, with 57 runs still needed for the win. The opener failed to close out the chase as the well-set batter, and India ended up falling short of the target.

Although the pressure of the required run rate was not intense in the recent contest, the importance of remaining unbeaten was of the utmost importance. Gill never gave Bangladesh even an opportunity, prioritizing his wicket over everything else to add a gritty ton to his list, bringing versatility into the mix, and hopefully ending the flat-track bully allegations.

