3 reasons why Smriti Mandhana could win the Orange Cap in WPL 2024

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Smriti Mandhana is the leading run-getter in the Women’s Premier League 2024. In five innings, the left-handed batter has notched up 219 runs at an impressive average of 43.80 and an excellent strike rate of 154.23. The 27-year-old has two half-centuries and a 40-plus score in five games.

Mandhana was dismissed for 13 off 11 in Royal Challengers Bangalore’s WPL 2024 opener against UP Warriorz. She followed it up with a quick-fire 43 off 27 in RCB’s second game against Gujarat Giants.

Having warmed up, the elegant left-hander smashed 74 off 43, albeit in a losing cause, against Delhi Capitals. She struck 10 fours and three sixes in her terrific innings.

After registering a low score against Mumbai Indians, she smacked 80 off 50against UP Warrioz, clubbing 10 fours and three maximums. The RCB captain was named the Player of the Match as Bangalore got the better of UPW by 23 runs.

Considering her impressive performances, we analyze three reasons why the Bangalore captain could win the Orange Cap in WPL 2024.

#1 Smriti Mandhana seems to have hit peak form

The 27-year-old is the leading run-getter in the competition at the moment. (Pic: Getty Images)

It’s not just about the runs but the manner in which those have been scored has put the spotlight on Mandhana in the WPL. She has looked in peak form, and when batters are in this zone, their confidence is invariably on another level.

The left-handed batter has batted with a lot of self-belief, taking on the bowling from the word go. Doing that, though, is not enough to succeed. Why the Royal Challengers Bangalore captain has done well is because she has been in a great batting rhythm. There's a great sense of conviction about her stroke-play.

Mandhana’s 74 off 43 against Delhi Capitals was a top knock, which did not deserve to be on the losing side.

After RCB were set a challenging 195 for victory, the captain came out all guns blazing and took on the likes of Marizanne Kapp and Minnu Mani, getting Bangalore off to a scintillating start. Until Mandhana was at the crease, RCB seemed in control of the chase, but it all fell apart once she departed.

Against UP Warrioz, the Bangalore captain played another dazzling knock, smacking 80 off only 50. Until her dismissal to Deepti Sharma, UPW bowlers had no answers to her amazing stroke play.

Mandhana’s two half-centuries in WPL 2024 are proof of her top form and confidence. And we have seen in international cricket that once she gets on a roll, the left-hander becomes doubly dangerous.

#2 She’s been the most consistent among WPL 2024 openers

The left-hander has struck two half-centuries in five innings.

It’s no secret that opening batters more often than not walk away with the Orange Cap in Indian T20 leagues. As such, Mandhana stands a great chance of finishing as the top run-getter in the competition, especially because she has been the best opening batter on show so far.

The 27-year-old is the only batter to have crossed the 200-run mark in WPL 2024. Fellow RCB batter Sabbhineni Meghana is second on the list, with 164 runs from five innings at an average of 41, while UP Warriorz’s Grace Harris is third with 158 runs at an average of 52.67 and a strike rate of 164.58.

Among opening batters, Delhi Capitals skipper Meg Lanning has 148 runs from four innings. UPW captain Alyssa Healy has 139 runs from five innings, while DC’s Shafali Verma has 128 runs from four innings.

The other openers have struggled to make much of an impact in WPL 2024. Even if they hit form in the coming games, it's unlikely that they will be able to match Mandhana’s numbers.

#3 She's hungry after a poor show in WPL 2023

The RCB skipper has smashed 219 runs at an average of 43.80 and a strike rate of 154.23.

Another reason why the Bangalore captain could have extra motivation to do well with the bat this year is because of her torrid time as batter and captain in WPL 2023.

Amid massive expectations, Mandhana floundered as she and her team failed to live up to all the hype.

The left-handed batter managed only 149 runs in eight innings in WPL 2023, averaging a below-par 18.62 at a strike rate of 111.19, with a best of 37.

For someone who prides herself on being one of the best among the current lot of women batters, Mandhana let down her team, her fans and, above all, herself, with her disappointing performances in the WPL last year.

The RCB captain has looked to make amends this season, and, so far, she has done a great job. If she continues in the same vein, Mandhana would be a strong contender to win the Orange Cap in WPL 2024.

