Throwback to the five best matches of WPL 2023

The second edition of the highly anticipated Women's Premier League (WPL) is set to begin on February 23 with the defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) taking on the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

The upcoming season promises to be bigger and better, particularly because it is being played out in two cities, taking the game to a wider audience than what it was last year in Mumbai.

Another reason is just how incredibly competitive the five teams were in the first edition. The quality of players in each team made WPL dish out some absolute humdingers. Here's a look at five of the best games seen in the inaugural edition of the league.

#5 Match 11, DC beat RCB by six wickets

DC had already won their first three matches on the bounce and had come into the encounter against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) as heavy favorites. A well-made 67 from Ellyse Perry and a blistering cameo of 37 from Richa Ghosh allowed RCB to post a fighting total of 150/4 in their 20 overs.

While it seemed like it could be a straightforward chase for the strong Delhi batting line-up, they kept losing wickets at crucial junctures. Set batters getting out wasn't helping DC's cause and it needed a special cameo of 29*(15) from Jess Jonassen to take her team over the line in the final over and remain unbeaten in the tournament.

#4 Match 14, GG beat DC by 11 runs

DC's winning streak of four games came to an end after a spirited performance from the Gujarat Giants (GG). Signed as a replacement for Beth Mooney, Laura Wolvaardst scored 57 off 45 balls and ensured her team set a fighting target of 148.

Once again, it was a chase that Delhi were expected to complete easily, and once again they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. There was no rescue effort from Jonassen this time as the GG bowlers hunted in packs.

With 12 runs needed from nine balls, Poonam Yadav was dismissed by Ash Gardner to give GG a well-fought win and a couple of points that had the potential to transform their WPL 2023 season.

#3 Match 3, UPW beat GG by three wickets

Australian all-rounder Grace Harris haunted the Giants on both occasions the two teams faced off against each other last year. It was the opening game of the season for UP Warriorz (UPW), while GG had been thumped by MI in the WPL 2023 opener.

A target of 170 seemed a daunting one for UPW and GG would have been confident of clinching the game when they had the opposition 88/6 in the chase. However, it wasn't to be as Harris showed just why she had the reputation of a world-class finisher.

Her knock of 59* off 26 balls included seven fours and three sixes as the Warrior won the game with a ball to spare. The Giants were shell-shocked as Harris had snatched victory from the jaws of defeat.

#2 Match 17, UPW beat GG by three wickets

It was deja vu for the Giants as once again Grace Harris was the wrecker-in-chief of their downfall. GG needed a massive win to boost their net run rate, while UPW needed just a win to seal their playoffs spot.

Despite losing three quick wickets, half-centuries from Dayalan Hemalatha (57) and Ash Gardner (69) allowed the Giants to post a massive target of 180. Harris' stunning knock of 72 off 41 kept UPW in the game, but she couldn't finish it like she did in the reverse fixture.

Sophie Ecclestone stepped up and her cameo of 19 ensured that the Warriorz got the win to make it to the WPL 2023 playoffs.

#1 WPL 2023 Final, MI beat DC by seven wickets

Arguably the two best teams of WPL 2023, MI and DC faced off in the final and it turned out to be a low-scoring thriller. A strong bowling performance from MI had the Capitals reeling at 79/9 at one stage. However, a sensational last-wicket partnership of 52* between Shikha Pandey and Radha Yadav helped them set a target of 132.

That partnership seemed to shift the momentum towards DC as MI lost both their openers early in the chase. Harmanpreet Kaur's partnership with Nat Sciver-Brunt brought some stability to MI's innings, but the game once again broke open when the Mumbai skipper was run out.

Thankfully for MI, Sciver-Brunt batted right till the end and Amelia Kerr played a crucial hand of 14*(8). The England all-rounder remained unbeaten on 60* and hit the winning runs with three balls to spare as Mumbai Indians were crowned WPL 2023 champions.

