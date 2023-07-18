3 reasons why Smriti Mandhana could finish as India's greatest women's cricketer

Smriti Mandhana, one of the leading batters in the Indian women's team at the moment, turned 27 on July 17, 2023. She has been among the most consistent figures in the women's cricket framework in the country for a while and what makes things interesting is that her best is maybe yet to come.

The left-handed opening batter has played four Tests, 78 ODIs, and 119 T20Is far. She made her international debut at the age of 16 during the T20I series against Bangladesh in 2013, where she top-scored with 39 runs. Batting at No. 3 on her ODI debut, she scored 25 runs.

Mandhana also became the most expensive acquisition at the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) auction. She was roped in by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for a sum of ₹3.4 crore and was appointed captain of the franchise as well.

Among the most exciting talents to watch in the current era, she has showcased her aggressive batting with the natural flair that left-handed batters are gifted with. While Mandhana is still a long way from it, there is a distinct chance that she may end up at the same level as Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami in terms of greatness, if not higher.

On that note, here are three reasons why Smriti Mandhana could finish as India's greatest women's cricketer.

#1 Mandhana the flagbearer of the new era

With the inception of the WPL along with reported talks of a potential Women's Champions League, it is clearly evident that women's cricket is here to stay and make its mark.

Even the recent ICC women's events have registered record viewership and this is arguably the best time to venture into women's cricket.

With the Indian women's team entering a new era as well, Smriti Mandhana is arguably the flagbearer since she is among the first names on the team sheet and is a future leadership candidate as well.

She could be known as the leader who elevated India to the levels of England and Australia in the women's circuit possibly in the near future.

#2 Has still a long way to go plus her approach is bound to get results in the modern era

Mandhana is already ranked 25th among batters with the most runs in ODIs and is the sixth-highest run-scorer in the shortest format. Given that she just turned 27, she has a long way still to go.

Additionally, the workload is bound to be increased with regular franchise cricket as well, but modern sports science ensures longevity unless and until you can maintain your form and avoid major injuries.

She has more than enough time in her career to shatter records and place herself among the greatest names in the history of Indian women's cricket.

Additionally, the modern era is well suited to Smriti Mandhana's style of batting. Her healthy strike rates in white-ball cricket and her ability to exploit the powerplay overs bode well for the Indian team, who are unearthing new names who can play a similar aggressive brand of cricket.

#3 Has already achieved a lot so far with her undeniable talent

Having made her national debut at such a young age, she completed 10 years in international cricket in 2023. Across the span of 10 years, she has played over 200 international matches across formats on the back of consistency. It did not take her long to cement her place as a regular team member due to her talent.

Almost everyone was aware that they are dealing with a special talent and if she continues to maintain it, there is no telling as to what more she can possibly achieve in the future.

Mandhana is already a captain in the WPL and holds an average of over 40 in the 50-over format. She has played multiple World Cups, scored the fastest T20I fifty for India, and has achieved numerous other accolades already in a list that is bound to get bigger.

Will Smriti Mandhana end up as India's greatest women's cricketer after the end of her career? Let us know what you think.