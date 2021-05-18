3 reasons to support 'mismatched' Test series like Zimbabwe vs Pakistan

The recently-concluded Test series between Zimbabwe and Pakistan was a one-sided affair. Zimbabwe were handed innings defeats in both Tests.

While the outcome was widely expected, many critics & pundits weren't happy with the quality of cricket on display.

Ramiz Raja, the former Pakistan captain, made his displeasure known on his YouTube channel. He said:

"…In my opinion such mismatch series should not happen. Already Test cricket is under a lot of pressure, very few people watch it. If you show them such one-sided series, they'd switch off television and start following football or some other sport."

Ramiz Raja explained how Zimbabwe of old were a side studded with world-class players, but the current side are nowhere close and should thus not be playing Test cricket.

While there is some merit in Ramiz Raja’s arguments, the game's minnows cannot be completely shut off from Test cricket. The lower-ranked teams can only improve when pitted against the best.

Sides like Zimbabwe can improve only if they get enough opportunity against the bigger sides

The higher-ranked teams hardly play Test series against the lower-ranked sides. And when they do, the series comprises of just one or two Tests.

All stakeholders need to be kept in mind for the larger benefit of the game. On that note, here are some reasons why even 'mismatched' Test series need our support.

1. Defining a 'minnow'

'Minnow' or Giant Killers? Zimbabwe during their win against Pakistan in 2013 (Source: AFP)

Only a few teams can claim to be challenging opposition across all conditions. What if those top-ranked sides cut down on Test series against Sri Lanka, who are undergoing a lengthy rebuilding process, South Africa, who are currently dealing with internal issues, or even Pakistan, who have lost all of their last 14 Tests in Australia?

The last time Pakistan toured Australia, our bowling attack was named the worst ever to play on Australian soil. @iramizraja



The last time England toured India, a match was completed within 2 days. Why belittle Zimbabwe like that? https://t.co/s60dzFo0hS — Akbar (@Cricbar) May 10, 2021

After Pakistan’s 2-0 series defeat on their 2019 tour of Australia, Ian Chappell told the Wide World of Sports:

"It’s an appalling record really, there were a few people in Pakistan who jumped up and down when I said after the last tour that Australia should stop inviting them, if that’s what it takes to get them to wake up to themselves."

So this brings out the question: who exactly are minnows? And should all of them be barred from playing Tests against the top-ranked sides? Surely that can’t be the solution.

2. Revenue

In absence of cricket against top-flight nations and mismanagement, Kenya floundered

When teams like India or Australia tour a lower-ranked nation, they bring about a financial windfall for the domestic boards. These earnings, if used judicially, help improve the domestic cricket structure of the nation, eventually leading to an overall improvement in the quality of their national side.

Zimbabwe's Test status facilitates tours from higher-ranked countries. But its absence could push them into oblivion like Kenya, who once challenged the game’s giants in late 90s and early 2000s, but don’t even hold an ODI status today.

3. Improvement through experience

Zimbabwean team, here seen celebrating an exceptional win against Australia, can improve only if they get better chances

A team cannot be expected to show drastic improvement in a matter of a few games. It is only possible over a detailed period of time.

Zimbabwe have had their fair share of troubles in the last decade, but even then they have managed to beat Sri Lanka in an ODI series in 2017 & draw a Test last year. Zimbabwe have also registered recent Test wins against Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

With no World Test Championship to partake in, countries like Zimbabwe, Afghanistan and Ireland need a streamlined schedule to continue honing their skills. Ensuring regular contests against higher-ranked sides will also go a long way in helping them improve.