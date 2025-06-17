The Texas Super Kings (TSK) have kicked off their Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 campaign in impressive fashion, winning all three of their matches so far and currently sitting second on the points table with six points.

Faf du Plessis’ side were last in action on Monday, June 16, when they faced the Seattle Orcas (SOR) in the seventh match of the season at the Oakland Coliseum in California. After being put in to bat, the Super Kings posted a competitive 153/6 in their 20 overs, with Saiteja Mukkamalla (30) and Marcus Stoinis (28) making key contributions.

In reply, the Seattle Orcas collapsed spectacularly, getting bowled out for just 60 runs in 13.5 overs, losing by a huge margin of 93 runs. Zia-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad, and Nandre Burger starred with the ball, claiming three wickets each.

With three convincing victories in a row, the Super Kings look like strong contenders for the title. In this article, we look at three key reasons why the Texas Super Kings can go all the way and lift their maiden MLC trophy in 2025.

3 reasons why Texas Super Kings can win their maiden title in MLC 2025

#1 Dominant overseas batting core

The Texas Super Kings have an impressive overseas batting line-up packed with match-winners who can single-handedly swing a game in their favour. Leading this group is captain Faf du Plessis. While he is yet to deliver a big score this season, he has already made his presence felt through sharp captaincy and excellent fielding.

His opening partner, Devon Conway, has been consistent at the top, scoring 112 runs in three matches at an average of 37.33 and a strike rate of 134.93, including a half-century.

Daryl Mitchell has added 69 runs and chipped in with a wicket, showing his all-round prowess. Marcus Stoinis, too, made an instant impact in his first appearance of the season, hammering 28 runs off just 12 balls and picking up a wicket against the Seattle Orcas.

Additionally, with the tournament now set to move from California to the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas for matches 10 to 21 — and later the playoffs — the conditions are likely to suit TSK’s style even more.

So far, their batters have adapted well to the tricky pitches in California. As the action shifts to Dallas, where the wickets may slow down and become more spin-friendly, their experienced overseas players could thrive further, giving the Super Kings a definite advantage as the season progresses.

#2 Potent bowling attack featuring in-form Noor Ahmad

The Texas Super Kings’ bowling unit has been exceptional so far, claiming 28 out of a possible 30 wickets across their first three matches. Leading the charge is young Afghan spinner Noor Ahmad, who was a standout performer in IPL 2025 for the Chennai Super Kings, where he picked up 24 wickets in 14 games. He has continued that red-hot form in MLC 2025, already bagging eight wickets in three matches.

Complementing Noor is a strong pace attack. Adam Milne has been impressive with five wickets in just two games, while Nandre Burger made an instant impact by taking three wickets against the Seattle Orcas. Left-arm pacer Zia-ul-Haq has also delivered consistently, picking up four wickets from three outings.

Adding to their depth are reliable domestic bowling all-rounders like Stephen Wiig and Mohammad Mohsin, along with the versatile Marcus Stoinis and Daryl Mitchell, who can contribute crucial overs when needed. With such a well-rounded and in-form bowling attack, the Super Kings have all the tools to restrict even the strongest batting line-ups and push for their maiden MLC title.

#3 Strong set of domestic players

While the Texas Super Kings boast a formidable overseas line-up, their promising domestic talent has been equally vital to their strong start this season. In the batting unit, Saiteja Mukkamalla has chipped in with 66 runs from three innings at a strike rate of 134.69, providing valuable runs at the top.

Calvin Savage has made an even bigger impact, scoring 62 runs in two innings at an impressive average of 62 and a strike rate of 144.18, including a crucial half-century.

Meanwhile, Shubham Ranjane has added stability in the middle order with 39 runs at a brisk strike rate of 144.44, while Milind Kumar has contributed 37 runs at 142.30, highlighting the depth and reliability of TSK’s local batting resources.

On the bowling front, left-arm pacer Zia-ul-Haq has shone with four wickets in three games, including a match-winning spell of 3/16 against the Seattle Orcas.

Stephen Wiig also made an immediate impact, picking up two wickets in his only outing against the Los Angeles Knight Riders. Together, these homegrown performers have complemented the overseas stars brilliantly, making TSK a well-rounded unit capable of challenging for their first MLC crown.

